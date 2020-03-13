NAPOLEON — What was once an old run-down home on Scott Street here has turned into a beautiful example of what a land bank can help do.
At least that’s the message Henry County officials communicated during a press event late Thursday morning at the 1045 Scott St. home, once owned by the county’s land bank and now being resold by Jerry Tonjes of JT’s Building Maintenance & Construction, Napoleon, who completely renovated it.
The county’s land bank is composed of two county commissioners (Bob Hastedt and Glenn Miller), Henry County Treasurer Lisa Spiess, Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur and local realtor Doug Prigge, who is the bank’s private sector representative.
Created more than two years ago, the land bank was established to acquire abandoned properties on which taxes are owed, and remove blight — either through demolition or redevelopment (after resale). Whether the goal is demolition or rehab, the land bank’s hope is to resell these properties as soon as possible.
An open house for the home — with granite kitchen tops and new wood flooring — is scheduled today from 2-6 p.m.
The land bank owns several other properties in Henry County, all of them in the southern half of the county, but virtually all of them — an old gas station in Holgate is the exception — are empty lots.
The Napoleon home is unusual in that the land bank was able to find a buyer to rehab the structure before demolition.
Tonjes said he bought the home about 18 months from the land bank, and completely renovated it.
At the time, Tonjes had been mowing the property as he handles nuisance for the city of Napoleon. He said he was informed by Mazur that the land bank was trying to sell the property, and snatched it up at a cheap price.
“The house has made tremendous progress — to see its original state,” said Miller. “Nobody really thought it could be salvaged ... and you can see as you pan around how nice it looks.”
He said the land bank’s “primary purpose was to reduce slum and blight in Henry County, but we’re also looking at opportunities — is there a way to rehab something to make it livable, get it back fully on the tax rolls as (opposed) to have an empty lot that may or may not ever be built on in the future?”
According to Tonjes, this is the 60th home he’s rehabbed in Napoleon during the past 20 years. He has sold those homes.
“I think it’s a great thing,” said Tonjes of the land bank. “I think it’s a great thing for the county where you can step in and adjust some houses that need help or torn down because we have a few, unfortunately.”
“Our main thing is to get them back on the tax rolls,” said Hastedt.
“I’m glad that we could work this together,” added Tonjes. “... We put it back on the tax record of making money for the county rather than costing the county money.”
Miller recalled that the home was “in extremely poor condition” with holes in the ceiling before Tonjes acquired it.
“It was an eyesore in the city,” explained Miller. “I had spent some years on city council. We were trying to do something with it, and there (were) just never the resources.”
A proposal was brought to the land bank by Mazur and Tonjes, and officials thought “let’s give it a try,” Miller noted. “... the end product is wonderful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.