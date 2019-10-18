NAPOLEON — Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, has announced that Napoleon High School’s yearbook has been named a 2019 Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence award winner. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body, while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.
The Napoleon award-winning yearbook was led by students in grades 9-12, under the direction of Kelly Cooper, NHS yearbook adviser.
“We are honored to receive this award, as it validates the hard work and dedication of the students on the yearbook staff,” said Cooper. “They work hard each year to produce a yearbook that others will look back on for years to come.”
Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence awards are presented twice a year, each spring and in fall for yearbooks delivered during the school year. The award was presented to Napoleon High School for achieving the defined criteria in each of three following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have acted as wonderful stewards, by creating an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO yearbook division. “Yearbooks are a critical part of telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members with state-of-the-art tools and resources that help celebrate moments that matter.”
The NHS yearbook program will receive a gem-studded recognition pin and a banner to display in school.
Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for more than 60 years. Schools rely on Jostens and their local Jostens representatives to provide a combination of journalism education and technology tools to deliver a learning experience that helps students develop 21st century skills in journalism, photography, writing and design, leadership and business while creating the permanent record of the school year.
Jostens invests in state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class service, educational curriculum and award-winning print manufacturing platforms to plan, design, build and produce yearbooks.
