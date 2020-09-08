• Henry County
Meeting set:
The Napoleon Civic Center Foundation will conduct a community town hall meeting 1t 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 on the front lawn of the Napoleon Civic Center, 303 W. Main St., Napoleon. The meeting will be to discuss the current status of the project and the important role of the community going forward. The trustees are asking that anyone who is interested in keeping this project moving forward to attend.
Bring your lawn chairs as there will be limited picnic table seating. Masks and social distancing are required. If there is a high probability of rain, there will be an alternate location. The site will be posted on the group's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.