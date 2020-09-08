• Henry County

Meeting set:

The Napoleon Civic Center Foundation will conduct a community town hall meeting 1t 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 on the front lawn of the Napoleon Civic Center, 303 W. Main St., Napoleon. The meeting will be to discuss the current status of the project and the important role of the community going forward. The trustees are asking that anyone who is interested in keeping this project moving forward to attend.

Bring your lawn chairs as there will be limited picnic table seating. Masks and social distancing are required. If there is a high probability of rain, there will be an alternate location. The site will be posted on the group's Facebook page.

