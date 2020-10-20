NAPOLEON — Legislation approving an income tax change for some Napoleon residents received a first reading during city council’s regular meeting Monday night.
The aforementioned emergency ordinance concerning the income tax proposal was passed on a first reading, and will receive a second reading at council’s Nov. 2 meeting.
As the city’s income tax stands, affected taxpayers pay nothing to Napoleon’s municipal government if the other community where they work has an income tax that is higher. This is known as a reciprocity credit.
As originally proposed, the change would have reduced the credit from 100% to 50%. But a revised figure of 70% credit was proposed following discussions by council’s finance and budget committee on Sept. 28, leaving local residents with a lower tax burden than the original proposal.
Two weeks ago, City Manager Joel Mazur told council that the 70% credit could generate another $236,000 annually for the city, although he indicated uncertainty about the actual amount, saying it’s a “moving target.” A 50% credit would provide close to $400,000 more each year, according to the city.
Mazur said Monday the proposal is aimed at offsetting recent reductions in local government funds provided by the state, as well as federal tax code changes.
The city projected a $311,000 loss last year, he said. And Mayor Jason Maassel said the state cutbacks have cost the city $1.9 million since 2008.
Councilman Ross Durham motioned to amend the legislation by reducing the credit to 50% — the original proposal — but his attempt was defeated for lack of a second.
“Let’s make the change and not to have to go back and have to ask the citizens for more,” said Durham before the motion was introduced.
He noted that a 50% tax credit would not only support staffing, but provide funds for street repairs which “is vitally important — the infrastructure piece.”
But Councilman Ken Haase noted that city voters turned down two previous street levy requests.
Supporting the 50% credit, Maassel said this amount would give the city “some leeway.” He added that he didn’t want to come back in two years to propose another change.
Persons affected by such a change would pay less than $5 per year for each $1,000 of income. More than 2,000 Napoleon residents could be affected.
City officials had conducted a survey earlier this year asking what Napoleon residents thought about the idea with a majority answering negatively.
