NAPOLEON — A new water agreement signed here Monday evening may allow Florida Village officials to relinquish many of its water billing and maintenance responsibilities in the future.
The new contract with Napoleon was signed by several officials, including Florida Mayor Jeff Nulton and Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur, and runs through 2024.
The agreement represents a renewal of Florida’s arrangement to purchase Napoleon water for distribution to village residents and businesses.
However, new is a provision that would open the door for Napoleon to assume most of the village’s water-related duties in the future. Although the village would continue to own its water distribution system, the city may assume billing, meter reading, maintenance and other responsibilities later, according to Mazur.
“We do have a clause in here where we will look at a separate operations and maintenance agreement for the city to take over” water operations and maintenance, he explained, adding that this is “going to take some time.”
Customers would not notice much difference as many functions already are built in to Napoleon’s water system, Mazur indicated. But a big benefit for the village, he said, would be letting Napoleon handle EPA regulations and reports.
“The amount of regulation that’s been added to water systems over the last 10 years has been so much it’s not manageable when you’re a small system,” he said. “The EPA is really clamping down. It’s incredibly difficult for smaller water systems ... . What EPA would want to see is more consolidation.”
Mazur told The Crescent-News that the agreement will allow Florida to receive water at a slightly lower rate for the remainder of 2021. However, systemwide rate increases approved by Napoleon City Council for the next four years have been implemented, raising prices by 7% annually for customers.
As for rates, the agreement would allow a special water rate commission to be convened within 180 days to review rates “as needed.” Such a provision would be extended to other communities in Napoleon’s water distribution system.
However, these are about to decrease. Malinta has a contract with Napoleon through 2030, Mazur explained, but Liberty Center and McClure are about to leave.
These communities are expected to receive service from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District — based in Bowling Green — in the future. In fact, the district is planning to build a new line to serve Liberty Center.
Both communities declined to renew service agreements with Napoleon, and are set to switch to Northwestern in 2022 or 2023, Mazur noted.
This figures to reduce the Napoleon system’s water consumption by 16%, he said. And this is the reason the aforementioned rate increases across the Napoleon system are 7% and not the typical 2-3%, Mazur added.
“We will have a loss of usage,” he said. “We wanted to make sure the Napoleon water system is stable.”
