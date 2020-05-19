NAPOLEON — This town’s July 4 fireworks display is still a possibility, but a decision will need to be made soon.
That topic was one of many handled during city council’s two-hour meeting Monday night.
Council also received a presentation from on the financial outlook, while taking action on five legislative items and a number of motions (see related story on page A8).
City Manager Joel Mazur explained that the fireworks issue was discussed early Monday evening during a combined parks and recreation committee, and parks and recreation board meeting, with some “pretty robust conversation.”
Kingsbury, Ind., fireworks provider Melrose Pyrotechnics Inc. has proposed a draft contract that would allow the city to back out of the fireworks and bank money toward the 2021 display if it decides against the annual event. In that scenario, the city would pay for only half the total amount (or $12,250).
However, Law Director Billy Harmon informed council that Melrose Pyrotechnics would only give the credit if the city cancels the display more than 30 days before July 4.
Some $24,500 is budgeted for the fireworks, according to Mazur, with $13,500 coming from the general fund and the remaining $11,000 from the parks and recreation fund.
Mayor Jason Maassel said he favored proceeding with the display, although the specifics would need to be hammered out later. The parks and recreation committee voted 3-0 to do so; the parks and recreation board was in favor by a 5-1 count.
“I’m in favor of going ahead,” said Maassel. “Twenty-twenty has already become the year where the typical celebrations and typical ceremonies are not being held. ... if we can have one thing that looks like 2019 here in 2020 — if we can have some kind of fireworks, I would like to have fireworks. It seems to me we are easing restrictions. ...”
Councilman Lori Siclair agreed with this “hopeful” approach.
“I agree,” she said. “I like the hopeful outlook. I think people need it.”
Mazur said he spoke with the county health commissioner about the fireworks display, and discussed possible protocols concerning mass gatherings. The commissioner, he added, noted that most communities that have announced their fireworks intentions have cancelled or postponed the event.
Too, Mazur cautioned that the city’s finances are uncertain, given the decrease in revenues expected from the impact of the coronavirus situation.
“From the financial perspective, this would be an item that could easily be cut if we got into a pinch,” he said. “... We have the financial reports from this month, and right now it’s still looking probable that we will take a hit financially, whether it’s this year or next year. We don’t know how big that impact will be.”
Noting that mass events aren’t allowed now by the state, he held out hope that things may change quickly. But a decision is needed soon.
“... this company needs a contract soon because they need to order the fireworks and also set up and get everything — the insurance — set up for their events, so they can be ready for the timeframe we’re looking at,” Mazur said.
City council will hold its next meeting on June 1 when a decision could still be made on the fireworks more than 30 days before the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.