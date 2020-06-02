NAPOLEON — While some city officials here were hopeful two weeks ago that this community’s annual July 4 fireworks display could be held, council has decided against it, at least as things stand.
Council approved a motion, 4-2, during its meeting Monday evening canceling the fireworks this year — if state guidelines for mass gatherings don’t change in the next couple weeks. Also Monday, council took action on five legislative items, including one which establishes more liquor license options in Napoleon
City Manager Joel Mazur noted that since council last met on May 18 officials went ahead and signed a contract with the Indiana firm Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc.
The city has until June 12 to cancel the contract, and receive credit toward next year’s display. But if Napoleon cancels after that date, it would be liable for 40% of the cost with no credit, Mazur explained.
Council discussed the possibility of postponing the fireworks, perhaps to Labor Day, or a date in August. However, one council member — Lori Siclair — said she wasn’t in favor of a future date if the fireworks display could not be held July 4.
She proposed a motion to that effect, which she supported along with Councilman Ross Durham, Councilman Joseph Bialorucki and Councilman Ken Haase.
Council members Jeff Comadoll and Molly Knepley were opposed, holding out hope that the fireworks could be held later this year. (Councilman Dan Baer missed the vote due to technical problems he was having while attending the meeting electronically via Webex.)
The vote on the motion came after more than one hour of discussion and input from Henry County Health Commissioner Mark Adams.
He indicated that most mass gatherings still are not permitted. Exceptions were made in May, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office essentially extended prohibitions last week until July 1, noted Adams.
Maassel asked Adams if the state could allow more mass events — such as in public parks — by July 1, but the health commissioner said it might not be until August.
City officials expressed safety concerns about the fireworks due to the likelihood of a large crowd. Many other communities have postponed or canceled their fireworks, Mazur indicated.
“It’s going to be a significant challenge for us that day,” said Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, who also told council that the fireworks and the city’s ribfest are the busiest days for his department. “We will have a significant crowd ... It will be one of the few shows in the area.”
Maassel joined Siclair two weeks ago in noting hope that the July 4 fireworks display could still be held. But he echoed concerns that the fireworks might attract an unusually large crowd as the only show around.
“Having a publicized Fourth of July fireworks may not be in the best interests of Napoleon,” said Maassel.
Too, he expressed concern about holding an event that could contravene the governor’s rules. However, he also stated that at some point he wants to say, “all right, we’ve had enough of this, we’re moving forward.”
Siclair’s concern is that coronavirus isn’t going to go away.
“I’m pretty sure we’ve been told that it’s never going away, so there will always be coronavirus,” she told Adams. “... If I’m afraid, I don’t go, If I’m sick, I don’t go. When are we ever going to be able to have that type of life? If you’re saying it’s never going to go away?”
Adams said he wants things to return to normal, but later added: “I still look at it, though, as I don’t want to have to be somebody that reports a death, when I know I can prevent that death. Even if it’s just one ... I know that I can prevent by just talking with you all. If it’s something we can keep out, I’d like to keep it out as much as possible and not have that situation happen.”
