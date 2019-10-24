Napoleon and Ridgeville Township firefighters were called to a small fire at a home on 116 Bradford St. in Napoleon’s Glenwood Estates at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire appeared to be contained to an area underneath the home. The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the Napoleon Fire Department. Damage was estimated at approximately $2,500 to the exterior of the home. There was light smoke damage on the interior of the structure. Here, firefighters work in the front of the residence.
