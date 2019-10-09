NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Fire and Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape.”
The NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week — which continues through Saturday — for more than 90 years.
The campaign works to educate the public about small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and others safe.
NFPA statistics show that in 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 injuries. On average, seven people died in a house fire per day from 2012-16.
“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”
While the NFPA and the Napoleon Fire and Rescue Department are focusing on home fires, the message applies to any location.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Joel Frey, assistant fire chief at the Napoleon Fire Department. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
The Napoleon Fire Department is hosting a series of events this week in support of the campaign, including station tours and the Firefighter Phil program.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit napoleonfire.com or fpw.org.
