• Henry County

Fall festival:

The Napoleon Fall Festival will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds, Ohio 108, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Numerous vendors will be set up for the 23rd annual event.

The event is hosted by the River City Rodders and includes a car and truck show. Admission is free. Activities include mule and wagon rides, inflatables, kiddie tractor pulls and a petting zoo.

