• Henry County
Fall festival:
The Napoleon Fall Festival will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds, Ohio 108, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Numerous vendors will be set up for the 23rd annual event.
The event is hosted by the River City Rodders and includes a car and truck show. Admission is free. Activities include mule and wagon rides, inflatables, kiddie tractor pulls and a petting zoo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.