• Henry County
Fall cleanup:
Fall cleanup in Napoleon, for residents who receive regular city refuse service, is slated Sept. 30-Oct. 4. Residents are asked to have materials and other items at the curb, no more than five days prior to the subscriber's scheduled seasonal pickup day. Items placed at the curb ahead of the five days will be treated as a special pickup, which charges assessed to the subscriber or person responsible for placement. A complete list of rules and regulations, along with the pickup schedule, is available napoleonohio.com. For more information, call 419-599-1891 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
