NAPOLEON — If you were to ask someone who knows how this town’s municipal electric system functions, a responsive question may be: how long do you have for the answer?
As that hypothetical exchange suggests, the topic is complicated if you want all the intricacies, but the basics can be fairly easy to understand.
City Manager Joel Mazur — one of those who knows — explained the inner workings during a two-hour interview with The Crescent-News this week, noting that the municipal power company has been lighting up the community for more than 125 years. That dates back to the late 19th century when the company was known as Napoleon Gas and Light, electricity was in its infancy and gas lamps still lit up city streets.
Today, Napoleon’s electric utility is officially known as Napoleon Power and Light, although it is more generically known as the electric department. But it remains a vital part of Napoleon.
In fact, the department’s 2021 budget is $18.1 million — easily the largest among the city’s various divisions — with approximately 80% of that going for power purchases from 10 different energy sources, according to Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur. These range from a natural gas plant in Fremont to a hydroelectric facility in New York state and a coal-burning plant in Illinois.
Napoleon’s system produces very little daily power itself, although a smidgen is regularly generated by a small solar field near the city compost site and potentially more by fuel-driven generators on Interchange Drive during high demand days, generally in the summer.
“It’s almost always in the summer, very rarely in the winter,” said Mazur. “There are times — when you get a cold snap.”
Electric current from “the grid” — the generic name for the network of electrical lines that carry power all across the country — enters Napoleon via a city-owned substation on Henry County Road 13, about four miles north of town, and is distributed over lines owned by the municipal government.
The city buys electrical power from various producers, and this is where things get a little more complex.
As an American Municipal Power (AMP) community, Napoleon takes ownership — along with fellow organization members — of the electricity production centers.
The most important, in terms of the city’s purchases, is the AMP Fremont Energy Center (AFEC) in the Sandusky County city of that name. According to Mazur, Napoleon owns 1.3% of this plant, which produces electricity from natural gas, and is the source of 26.5% of the city’s power purchases.
Next in line is the coal-fired Prairie State plant in southern Illinois, which accounts for 22.3% of Napoleon’s power buys. Although coal has its environmental critics, Mazur noted that the plant is equipped with modern technology, and the coal is burned right where it’s mined.
“It’s one of the newest coal plants built,” he said. “... The old rules aren’t grandfathered in, it has maximum achievable control technology.”
Additional power purchases are made from such places as the AMP Hydro facility on the Ohio River in Kentucky; from AMP’s wind turbines along U.S. 6, just west of Bowling Green; the Belleville Hydro Plant on the Ohio River near Belleville, W.Va.; and the New York Power Authority facility on the St. Lawrence River near Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Why so many different power sources?
“The idea and the thought process is what was encouraged by federal government,” explained Mazur. “You want to diversify your portfolio because we’re buying commodities. ... But if you have a disruption (in the markets) and all your eggs are in one basket, then you’re beholden to one energy source. Diversifying our portfolio was a good play for us.”
The city constantly monitors developments with power costs, which mean rates are regularly adjusted by Napoleon City Council. Thus, “power supply cost adjustment factors” are a routine feature of regular council meetings and electric committee sessions.
Rates should become more favorable in coming months, Mazur indicated, due to the city being “long on power” in the recent past, a reference to purchased electricity that wasn’t used. He said an 8% drop in city electric rates will begin in March, and will show up on consumer bills in subsequent months.
While many of Napoleon’s electric utility functions concern things that go on outside town where power is purchased, the department shares a building with city operations at 1775 Industrial Drive — located near the industrial park — where its maintenance equipment is stored. The department also staffs 12.5 full-time employee positions, sharing one with another department.
Like any investor-owned utility, the city employs workers to address outages, make repairs to the distribution system and ensure the lights stay on. In this regard, Mazur noted that “we’ve done an exceptional job of prioritizing our outages which minimizes the amount of time people are out of power.”
He has some proof of that, given that the city recently received “reliable public power provider” designation from the American Public Power Association.
The city’s electric department is run by Greg Kuhlman, who was promoted from the number two spot to superintendent last summer, replacing the retiring Dennis Clapp.
Mazur calls Kuhlman’s performance so far “absolutely fantastic.”
“We have somebody who’s experienced, that knows our system inside and out,” he said. “He’s been with us a long time, so he has institutionalized knowledge.”
Mazur is well informed on the town’s electricity department as well, serving on the 21-member AMP board of trustees (see related story page A3) that helps govern the organization. And he has received recognition for his expertise, having been nominated recently for the American Public Power Association’s Robert E. Roundtree Rising Star Award.
“I was deeply humbled by that,” said Mazur, noting that the winner will be announced in June. “I was completely shocked when I was notified.”
But while Mazur and the city seem happy with Napoleon’s municipal power company, the future does hold challenges. For example, the cost of updating aging infrastructure is a growing concern.
Specifically, municipally owned substations that are more than 40 years old will need upgrading, but the cost is above $3 million for each, according to Mazur. City council’s electric committee has been discussing the matter for about 18 months, he said.
The city’s goal is to avoid costly rate increases, so it’s working on a plan for AMP to buy and upgrade the substations.
“... it could be a 13% increase (in rates) if we did it ourselves,” he explained, but if AMP purchases them “we get an influx of cash we would use to keep in a reserve fund, or pay off other debts we owe.”
In that case, he explained, the city could retain the first right of refusal if AMP wanted to sell the assets it acquires.
