NAPOLEON — Napoleon Power & Light has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2021.
The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA's Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
"Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers," said Alex Hofmann, APPA's vice president of technical and operations services. "We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities."
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
"We are proud to receive this recognition," said Greg Kuhlman, electric distribution superintendent for the City of Napoleon. "It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep the Napoleon area powered."
