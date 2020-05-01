• Henry County
Drive-thru open:
Effective May 11, the drive-thru will be open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for Napoleon utility and income tax payments/submissions. The lobby will remain closed until further notice. Residents also can place payments in the night dropbox or mail, as well as make payment by credit card (online or by phone).
