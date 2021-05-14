NAPOLEON — The City of Napoleon has issued a press release notifying motorists that the intersection of Perry Street and Washington Street will be closing this weekend for the re-painting of the Napoleon High School Wildcat on the pavement.
To complete this project safely, the city will be closing Perry Street between Riverview Avenue and Clinton Street, as well as Washington Street between Scott Street and Monroe Street. The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday, if not sooner depending on weather.
Parking will be maintained on East and West Washington Street for local businesses.
