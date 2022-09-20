NAPOLEON — The process for replacing the city manager of the municipal government here was a focal point for city council Monday night.
Council met in executive session to discuss City Manager Joel Mazur’s decision to take a similar post in Oregon, Ohio (see related story), and also wished him well.
Beyond that, council also handled four legislative items.
The city will begin the advertising process immediately for the position, which oversees all city department heads and the organizes the municipal government’s day-to-day functions.
Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News during an interview earlier Monday that officials hope to have a new city manager in place by the first week of January.
Several council members paid compliments to Mazur who has one remaining council meeting (on Oct. 3). Councilman Dr. David Cordes, for example, said he will be a “hard act to follow” while Councilman Dan Baer job added that “we wish you the best, but we hate to see you leave.”
And Councilman Ross Durham said “we’re nothing but grateful. ... You will be truly missed.”
Mazur told council his time in Napoleon was a “really good ride,” and leaving was a “tough decision.”
In other business, council:
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances. This takes into recent changes in state and municipal laws.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s spending threshold limits from $25,000 to $50,000.
• passed the first reading of an emergency ordinance approving a new contract with the city’s municipal workers union (AFSCME, AFL-CIO Local 3859) for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2025. Among other things, this calls for wage increases of 3.5% for the first year, 3% for the second year and 3.5% for the third year. Mazur said these increases were “comparable” to other jurisdictions.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code to add Juneteenth and Veterans Day as city holidays in 2023.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation allowing participation in the state’s 2023 municipal bridge inspection program.
• approved the September power supply cost adjustment.
• passed a motion directing the law director to compose legislation making third-quarter budget adjustments.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation concerning the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plan to pave Ohio 110 from the city limits to South Perry Street. The legislation signals the city’s intention to participate financially.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to compose legislation allowing purchase of a transformer that was not budgeted. The cost is $72,000.
