NAPOLEON — Proposals to spend this city’s latest coronavirus-related funds were shared at council’s meeting Monday night.
City Manager Joel Mazur presented the administration’s ideas for spending the first half of more than $850,000 the city will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) approved by the U.S. Congress earlier this year.
The discussion was one of several items handled by council which also took action on seven legislative items, including reconsideration of an ordinance passed last month with only four of seven members present (see below).
According to Mazur, the city has received $429,845 in ARPA funds while an identical amount will be forthcoming later. He presented the following spending proposals for the money:
• $215,200 for portable police and fire radios and to upgrade the city’s dispatch centers.
• approximately $130,000 for installation of a water line from the city’s second Maumee River bridge (to open soon) to Ohio 110.
• $57,942 to compensate for revenue loss related to the coronavirus situation.
• $30,000 to hire a part-time dispatcher for police and fire services this year. The city had planned to use the additional revenue it will receive from the recent reciprocity tax change to establish the position next year.
However, ARPA funds will allow the position to be filled earlier.
Also Monday, council presided during the presentation of the Frank Foss EMS Excellence Award to the Napoleon Fire Department by Mercy Life Flight for a response to an auto accident in 2020.
Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News that only three other departments received the honor.
The department received a plaque while first responders received certificates, he said.
Council President Joe Bialorucki called this a “huge award for the city.”
The award is named for Dr. Frank Foss, who helped establish the Life Flight air ambulance service 40 years ago.
Too, council voted to reconsider an ordinance allowing the purchase of 12.91 acres near Interchange and Commerce drives, then approved the matter unanimously.
The legislation had passed, 3-1, at council’s Sept. 20 meeting following a third and final reading, but with three members absent, some confusion existed about whether the legislation was approved.
The land purchase price is $95,000, however, about 1.66 acres figure to require wetland mitigation and the compensation of 2.5 acres in wetlands creation elsewhere.
This could cost up to $134,000 in addition to $17,500 to clean up the property, according to council documents.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s traffic schedule to convert the intersection of Westmoreland Avenue and Bales Road from a two-way stop to a three-way stop. The administration’s hope is that this would alleviate traffic backups at certain times at the intersection. The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
• passed the second reading of a resolution approving a $50 additional surcharge to city employee health insurance premiums from 2022-2024. The resolution will return for a third reading at council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
• approved the second reading of a resolution allowing a community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc., which plans to build a new speculation building in Napoleon. The resolution will be given a third reading at council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 for a wash water basin control upgrade. The resolution will be given a third reading at council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending chapter 913 of the city’s ordinances concerning reimbursement for construction and repair of sidewalks, curbs and gutters. This would increase the curb allowance from $20 to $40 per linear foot and from $1.50 to $3 for sidewalks, as the costs were last upgraded in 1998, according to Mazur. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing bids for the VanHyning pump station project.
• approved a motion allowing the purchase of a pickup truck for the city engineering department through the state. The cost is $33,000.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation making third-quarter budget adjustment.
• set dates (Nov. 11 and Nov. 13) for review of the proposed 2022 budget.
• approved a motion accepting donations of $125 for the police department — $100 from Charles and Truus Leader, the remainder from an anonymous donor.
• discussed possible changes to council procedural rules. The last review was in 2017, according to Law Director Billy Harmon.
• discussed graffiti found at the Kids Creation playground.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.
