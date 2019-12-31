NAPOLEON — Effective Jan. 1, the city of Napoleon parks and recreation department will begin using new RecDesk registration and program management software.
According to the city, RecDesk will enhance the department’s online presence, and provide a better online interface for users.
Users will be able to create their own accounts to register and pay for programs online, check shelter house facility availability (and eventually book online), complete forms electronically, view paid and outstanding invoices and more.
Online registration will not begin until after Jan. 1.
To set up a RecDesk account, visit napoleon.recdesk.com/Community/Home and click “create account,” then fill in the requested information. If you wish to add additional family members to your account, register as “head of household.”
Registration will still be accepted by mail or in person at the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave. In addition to credit cards, the city will continue to accept cash, checks and money orders.
For more information, call the city building at 419-592-4010, email info@napoleonohio.com or visit the city building any time Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (excluding holidays).
