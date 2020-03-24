NAPOLEON — Having had to cancel its meeting to discuss appointment of a new Napoleon City Council meeting because of coronavirus concerns, the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee has deferred the task.
The committee’s six Napoleon members were to have met Thursday evening to interview persons interested in replacing Councilman Jeff Mires who stepped down when he was chosen recently as a new Henry County commissioner. Mires replaced Tom VonDeylen, who retired earlier this year.
Mires’ appointment left Henry County Republicans with the responsibility of recommending his replacement on Napoleon City Council. Council was then to have decided to follow the committee’s recommendation or appoint someone else.
But Henry County Republicans decided to let council handle the matter exclusively, according to party secretary Phil Parsons, after its latest proposal to convene a meeting on the matter was unsuccessful.
Initially, Henry County Republicans were going to meet at the South Heller room at Henry County County Hospital in Napoleon on Thursday. But that was not allowed by the hospital, so Republicans moved the meeting to the Henry County commissioners offices on Oakwood Avenue.
However, that too was canceled due to the governor’s recent order that only “essential” persons be exempt from a statewide quarantine that began at midnight Monday to deal with concerns about coronavirus. The county’s health department indicated that this would not be an “essential” function as the matter can be handled by Napoleon council, according to Parsons.
The deadline to apply for the council position expired Friday with only one candidate (Molly Knepley) expressing interest.
Council is scheduled to make an appointment during its next meeting on April 6, according to Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel.
Mires’ term on council was set to expire at the end of 2023.
