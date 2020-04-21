NAPOLEON — The coronavirus situation figures to impact municipal revenues here, but how much is not completely known.
City Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle and City Manager Joel Mazur both addressed the topic during council’s meeting Tuesday night, when five legislative items and a number of other items receiving council action were handled (see related story).
O’Boyle told council that first-quarter general revenues through March 31 totaled about $1.6 million, while expenditures were approximately $1.8 million, for a difference of about $266,000.
However, the electric utility, water, wastewater funds were all in the black well during the first quarter.
As the largest of the four, the utility fund was up about $78,000 according to Boyle — with revenues of approximately $4.4 million against expenses of $4.3 million.
The wastewater fund revenue was up $357,000 over expenses; sanitation was up $57,000; and the water fund was up about $82,000 over expenses, according to Boyle.
Mazur expressed some concern about the city’s electric utility fund.
The load usage of Napoleon’s electric utility was down about 15% as of last week, according to Mazur. But other northwest Ohio communities with electric utilities have seen even larger reductions in power usage, he indicated.
These ranged from 18% in Bryan to 35% in Montpelier, he said.
“We’re not on an island here,” said Mazur. “... We do expect to see that load to drop a little more in the next few weeks, and then hopefully things open back up ... .”
But he noted that “usages generally speaking are down, and not just because of the COVID-19 deal going on, but because of warmer temperatures ... .” He said these “play a big role in our usage, and lack thereof so to speak.”
O’Boyle said the impact on income tax revenues probably won’t be seen until 2021, but this could be more noticeable, she explained, if tax filing deadlines shift further.
City officials are taking a cautious approach about further expenditures, advising department heads to watch things closely.
“We’re trying to watch spending to have them do critical operational items only, hold off on the major capital purchases and projects (and implement) a hiring freeze for non-life safety personnel,” said O’Boyle.
Too, the city is “trying to look for all possible grants.”
The purchase of a mini-excavator for the city’s electric utility department was progressing before the coronavirus situation, but was tabled at council’s meeting in April 6. And it remained on the table Tuesday at Mazur’s suggestion until more is known about the future of city revenues.
The equipment would be used to undertake work on city easements, and may cause less damage to private property.
Some $50,000 was budgeted for the purchase, with a recent bid coming in at $39,850.
Mazur said this bid is good for a 60-day period.
In a coronavirus-related matter, council approved a motion accepting donations from businesses, individuals and organizations to the city to deal with the situation.
Mayor Jason Maassel said these have included a “wide variety of things from meals to Chlorox wipes to straight cash. ... When people talk about what makes Napoleon and Henry County a great place to live, I’ll point to this 20 organizations that have donated stuff to us. It’s just a wide variety.”
Later, Maassel urged residents to keep following guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The projections from the state have us really near our peak number of new cases coming in for COVID,” he said, “so this is a good time to keep doing all the things you should be doing — maintaining social distance, using the hand sanitizer. All the stuff we’ve been doing for the last month we still have to keep doing because we’re not out of this yet. So we got to keep fighting and keep after it. We got to keep doing the things we need to do to win.”
