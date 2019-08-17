• Henry County

Council meeting:

The Napoleon City Council will meet Monday beginning at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. Among the items scheduled for first reading are a resolution authorizing the city manager to seek State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP) funds, and a resolution to enter into a contract with Peterman & Associates for professional design services at the City of Napoleon Aquatic Center. Prior to council's regular session, the tree committee will meet at 6 p.m. to finalize the fall plantings and trimmings lists, and to award the fall removals contract. Monday's meeting of the parks committee was canceled due to a lack of agenda items. 

