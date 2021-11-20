Napoleon City Council will hold a special session with the finance and budget committee at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave. to consider the proposed 2022 budget and 12 legislative items.
After Mayor Jason Maassel presents the proposed 2022 budget, council will give first readings to the following items:
• a resolution amending the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation.
• an ordinance establishing a water rate review commission.
• resolution authorizing the expenditure of more than $25,000 for repairs to the Palmer Ditch sewer lift station.
• a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 as it relates to reoccurring costs with operations and expenses.
• a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects in 2022.
• an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for city employees in 2022.
• an ordinance establishing the 2022 appropriation measure (budget) for the city.
• a resolution authorizing fund balance transfers as needed in 2022.
• an ordinance amending the allocation of funds in Secs. 193.11 and 194.013 of the city code.
• a resolution allowing a contribution to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2022.
• an ordinance apportioning expenses incurred for the mayor council and various departments in 2022.
Council also will consider the third reading of a resolution renewing a contract with Werlor Waste Control.
