NAPOLEON — A special session of Napoleon City Council in a public forum format will be held to further discuss the financing of additional personnel for emergency services and dispatch.
Council tabled a discussion at the Feb. 3 meeting on the proposal of changing the city’s 100% reciprocity income tax credit to 50% reciprocity income tax credit to help fund one additional police dispatcher and one full-time and one part-time position on the fire and rescue. At Monday’s meeting, the discussion was put back on the table.
Napoleon resident Ellie Cichocki asked questions about the need for more personnel, and the cause of turnovers. She also questioned the growth of population when she has been told it is declining, and if the subject of dispatch consolidation had been discussed.
City manager Joel Mazur said there is a 15-page report available to answer many of her questions. In reference to declining population, Mazur noted that if the current year was not a census year, he would challenge those figures. There have been increases in population, and also an increase in daytime population that also needs to be considered.
It also was noted that the consolidation of city and county dispatch has previously been voted down by residents.
Representatives of the police department, dispatch and fire department also spoke about the need of additional personnel.
Since the discussion had originally been tabled to allow for more public input, it was decided by council members to hold a special council meeting as a public forum. This would be more informal and allow for interaction of the public with city officials to discuss the matter further. It also was suggested that information such as copies of the report referenced by Mazur be made available.
A date for the public forum will be set at the next regular council meeting, March 2, to allow schedules to be coordinated for the meeting date and time, and the location.
Council approved the first readings to two ordinances. The first approved the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) repair project at Scott Street and U.S. 24 where a truck had struck the overpass. There is no timetable for the repairs. The second approved the December 2019 replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances. This is done twice yearly to include updates.
Second readings were given to two resolutions. The first authorized the expenditure of funds over $25,000 for the purpose of implementation of a GIS System, and to sole source said implementation to Stantec Consulting Services Inc. The second authorized the participation in the ODOT Cooperative Purchasing program.
The third reading amended the current investment policy in and for the city of Napoleon.
In other action, the council:
• approved of the power supply cost adjustment factor for February 2020 as PSCA 3 — month averaged factor $0.01683 and JV2 $0.121125.
• approved a committee recommendation to allow residents to set out a second bag for weekly refuse collection.
• approved the purchase of liquid aluminum sulfate for the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a $1.09 per gallon.
• approved remount of Medic Units 801 and 802 by PennCare Inc. at a total $125,000 each.
• amended the codified ordinances to change the number of police officers from 11 to 12 to reflect the addition of a school resource officer.
• approved the application for various grants for safety services.
• held executive sessions to discuss personnel and the sale/acquisition of property, with no action taken when back in open session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.