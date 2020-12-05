NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council will consider 15 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are legislative items extending provisions concerning a temporary reduction in building permit fees, supplementing the 2020 budget, providing for the issuance and sale of $2.5 million in bonds for water treatment plant improvements and $3.95 million bonds for the pool project, and establishing a new position classification pay plan.
Set for second readings are ordinances and resolutions authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects, allowing the expenditure of funds above $25,000 as it relates to certain reoccurring costs, approving the 2021 budget, allowing fund balance transfers, amending the allocation funds in sections 193.11 and 1904.13 of the city’s codified ordinances, authorizing a contribution to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County in 2021 and apportioning expenses incurred not otherwise directly charged to special and/or capital projects.
Scheduled for third readings are three legislative items setting pool rates for Napoleon’s new aquatic center, establishing a tax increment financing district in the vicinity of American Road and authorizing a community reinvestment area between the city and MSG Investments, Ltd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.