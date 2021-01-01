NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council will consider 11 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are separate ordinances increasing water and sewer rates from 2021-24, an ordinance amending chapter 925 of the city's codified ordinances concerning the placement of containers and an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances.

Set for second readings are three ordinances making one-time payments to the law director, city manager and finance director in lieu of 2021 raises.

Scheduled for third readings are a resolution extending provisions reducing or eliminating residential building permit fees, an ordinance providing for the sale and issuance of bonds total $2.5 million, an ordinance providing for the sale and issuance of bonds total $3.95 million and an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan.

