NAPOLEON — City council here had another busy session during its second meeting this month Tuesday night.
In addition to receiving a snapshot of municipal finances (see related story), council also took action on five legislative items and other measures requiring its attention.
Council also:
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution allowing new contracts with Napoleon, Harrison and Freedom townships; the village of Florida; and the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire and EMS services.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance amending a city ordinance concerning compensation for certain city positions. Specifically, the ordinance reduces the hourly pay range of the position of zoning administrator from $24.18-$31.91 to $20.54-$27.33. The lower pay takes into account the elimination of certain duties for the position, including building inspection. Meanwhile, the job of “senior engineering technician/zoning administrator” is eliminated.
• approved the second reading of a resolution authorizing participation in the NPPGov cooperative purchasing program to supply certain amenities such as slides for Napoleon’s swimming pool project.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance including the addition of a captain on the fire department’s B shift as part of a contract with the firefighters’ union. A person now on the shift is acting as a captain, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance accepting changes to the Henry County solid waste management plan that is updated every five years.
• passed a motion allowing a preliminary plat for Northwest Ohio Cremation Center and Precious Paws Pet Cremation at 1010 Westmoreland Ave. The city’s planning commission approved the preliminary plat during a meeting on April 14.
• approved motions directing the law director to draw up legislation allowing for the purchase of a power cot for the fire department and an agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization for administration of the community housing improvement program.
• approved application for any grants related to the coronavirus situation.
• approved a motion concerning renewal of liquor permits within Napoleon.
• approved the appointment of Jason Foor to the local board of tax review.
• approved the acceptance of federal relief funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• referred a downtown flower pot replacement plan to the municipal properties committee.
• learned from Mazur that the Park Street reconstruction project may resume full-time during the first or second week of May.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
