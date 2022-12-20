NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council showed support for the appointment of a new city manager during its meeting Monday evening, although it won’t be made official until early January.
A related ordinance was one of 20 legislative items handled by council during its last meeting of 2022. Among those was an ordinance approving the city’s $61.8 million budget for 2023 while council also learned of a fellow member’s plans not to seek election in 2023 (see below).
The appointment of Andy Small — Napoleon’s former mayor, a part-time elected position, from January 2000 to December 2011 — was announced by the city on Dec. 8. And on Monday council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance making the appointment.
The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 3. The ordinance contains an emergency clause while a procedural rule suspension is likely at that session, according to Mayor Jason Maassel who spoke with The Crescent-News following Monday’s meeting.
Therefore, passage that night will allow the appointment to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Small will replace Joel Mazur who took the administrator’s post in the City of Oregon, a Toledo suburb, in September. Small’s first day will be Jan. 9.
Speaking of matters involving public officials, appointed Council Member Molly Knepley announced Monday night she would not seek election in 2023. Her term will thus expire at the end of 2023.
Knepley had been chosen by the Henry County Republican Party to replace former Councilman Jeff Mires in 2020 after he became a county commissioner.
On the financial front, council passed the city’s 2023 which totals $61,881,634, a 4.6% increase from the $59,177,995 set aside for this year.
The budget ordinance’s emergency clause means it will become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
A related ordinance that also received approval Monday divides the city’s income tax receipts in 2023, allocating 65% for the general fund and 35% for capital improvements.
The budget makes provision to fill the assistant police chief position next year and also funds a new GIS technician position.
An ordinance creating the GIS post passed following a third and final reading Monday. The assistant chief position will be filled by restructuring departmentmanagement jobs.
The city budget’s largest funds for 2023, with 2022 adopted figures in parentheses, are:
• electric utility revenue fund, $18,469,104 ($17,465,590).
• general fund, $8,559,294 ($7,432,042).
• sewer utility replacement and improvement, $5,691,500 ($9,519,250).
• sewer fund, $5,461,618 ($4,941,663).
• municipal income tax fund, $4,926,107 ($4,482,260).
• water fund, $4,843,497 ($4,824,267).
• capital improvements, $3,422,021 ($2,230,548).
• recreation fund, $1,373,945 ($1,117,000).
• electric development fund, $1,250,000 ($736,000).
• refuse fund, $1,217,647 ($1,025,637).
• water depreciation reserve fund, $1,061,000 ($767,150).
• street construction and maintenance, $705,130 ($621,800).
• water plant improvement and renovation fund, $600,125 ($588,125).
• 180 KWH tax collection fund, $525,810 ($490,000).
• EMS transport service fund, $449,630 ($435,250).
• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $395,640 ($349,740).
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution “strongly supporting” the Napoleon Area City Schools’ (NACS) legal action against the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC). The CCHC matter arises after the organization did not meet terms of a contract with NACS for renovation of Napoleon’s former school building. Council’s action Monday followed an executive session.
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance eliminating certain residential building permit fees.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing department heads to take bids on certain projects.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for the year 2023 concerning reoccurring costs in the city.
• approved the third and final reading of annual resolution accepting amounts and rates as determined by the county budget commission for existing tax levies.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution authorizing the finance director to file the city’s special assessment with the county auditor.
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution allowing a contribution of $45,000 to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County.
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the finance director to make transfers among various city funds.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the transfer of funds where employee wages may come from different city accounts.
• passed the third and final reading of an annual ordinance setting up a new position classification pay plan for non-bargaining unit employees reflecting 3.5% increases.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to acquire 0.733 acre of property on U.S. 24 where a former railroad overpass will be removed. A path is expected to be built along the planned traffic roundabout at Ohio 108 (Scott Street) and the U.S. 24 ramp to allow for the change in walking patterns that will be occasioned by the overpass removal.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance appointing Maassel and Knepley to represent the city on the Henry County CIC board.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a contract with CentralSquare for the expenditure of more than $50,000 to purchase police department software. The resolution was passed with a suspension of procedural rules, allowing it to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance approving a public safety administrative assistant position for the police and fire departments, 5-1. Only Council Member Lori Siclair voted no.
• approved the appointment of two council members, Joe Bialorucki and Haase, to two boards for the volunteer firefighters’ peace officers dependents fund and the volunteer peace officers’ dependents fund.
• failed to pass an ordinance amending ordinance 077-22 concerning compensation for the council clerk/records retention position. The proposal had called for adding records retention duties, but council split on the matter, 3-3, effectively defeating the ordinance. Siclair joined Councilman Joe Bialorucki and Councilman Ross Durham in voting no while council’s other three members, Ken Haase, Dr. David Cordes and Dan Baer were supportive.
• passed a motion approving the December power supply adjustment factor.
• approved a motion accepting $10,000 from an anonymous donor for the city police department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.