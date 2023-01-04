NAPOLEON — Besides taking action on four personnel items, including the official appointment of a new city manager (see related story), Napoleon City Council also handled nine other legislative and administrative matters during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to acquire 0.733 acre of property on U.S. 24 where a former railroad overpass will be removed. A path is expected to be built along the planned traffic roundabout at Ohio 108 (Scott Street) and the U.S. 24 ramp to allow for the change in walking patterns that will be occasioned by the overpass removal.
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Council Member Molly Knepley to represent the city on the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Henry County board.
• approved a motion directing the law director to compose legislation allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to work within the city limits on the Ohio 108 (Scott Street) roundabout project this year. This will provide a new traffic control device for exits and entrants from and onto westbound U.S. 24.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation for fourth-quarter 2022 budget adjustments. These will be the subject of a council finance and budget meeting scheduled for Monday before their likely appearance before council on Jan. 16.
• approved a motion awarding a contract for the purchase of water and wastewater chemicals.
• passed a motion accepting a $42,791.20 state MARCS radio grant for the fire department. Officials from the city's police and fire departments plan to make a presentation to council at the Jan. 16 meeting to explain the MARCS radio system, according Maassel.
• approved a motion allowing the fire department to apply for a $5,000 Walmart community grant.
• approved a motion authorizing a $6,000 grant from the Napoleon infrastructure economic development fund for Brick N' Brew Pub in downtown Napoleon. The money would be reimbursed to the business through the Henry County CIC if it completes its work on the building by July 1, according to Maassel.
• passed a motion allowing the purchase of a marked police unit through a state contract and an additional vehicle under $50,000. One vehicle would be used for detective work while the city also hopes to purchase a K9 truck from the Village of Deshler, the mayor explained.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel, but took no action thereafter.
