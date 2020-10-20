NAPOLEON — With Napoleon’s new pool project on Glenwood Avenue progressing, city council agreed to consider legislation establishing an admission fee schedule for the facility, along with a corporate membership program.
Council also held a first reading on an ordinance changing the city’s income tax reciprocity language that would — if approved — require Napoleon residents working outside town to pay some of the tax (see related story on page A1).
Work on the pool project has been ongoing for weeks by Astro Pool Co., Mansfield. But construction of the new bathhouse and municipal golf course clubhouse just got started by Midwest Contracting, Holland.
With an eye to a Memorial Day opening, council approved a motion Monday authorizing Law Director Billy Harmon to compose legislation establishing new admission rates for the pool.
If approved, a family membership of up to five people would cost $100 annually for a city resident and $200 for a non-resident. The 2019 figures were $100 for a resident and $125 for a non-resident.
The rate for an additional family member would be $10 for a Napoleon resident and $30 for a non-resident.
Rates for an individual adult would drop from $70 to $60 for a city resident, but rise for a non-resident from $80 to $100. For a child, the rate would go from $60 to $50 for a city resident and $70 to $85 for a non-resident.
Annual senior citizen rates for a city resident would stay the same at $50, but increase for a non-resident from $60 to $75, while a rate would be established for child care providers ($50 for city residents and $60 for non-residents).
The daily rate would be $3 for a resident child (up from $2.50) and $5 for a non-resident child, while the daily fee for a city resident would be $4 (an increase from $3) and $6 for a non-resident. The senior citizen daily rate would be $3 for a city resident and $5 for a non-resident.
Children under the age of 3 would be admitted at no charge.
New 10-day visit pass would be offered with the following rates: $27 for a resident child, $45 for a non-resident child; $36 for a city adult, $54 for a non-resident adult; $27 for a resident senior citizen; and $45 for a non-resident senior.
Pool rentals would be available from 6-9 p.m., and cost $250 for a city resident (up from $150) and $400 for a non-resident.
Family rentals for events on Saturday and Sunday would be offered to city residents at $750, up from $500. This service would not be offered to non-residents.
Corporate membership admission rates also would be offered for Napoleon companies when the pool opens.
The annual fee would be $2,000 for companies with 25 and fewer employees, $3,500 for 26-50 employees, $5,000 for 50-100 employees, $7,500 for 100-150 and $10,000 for more than 150 employees.
The above rates were discussed at the city’s parks and recreation board meeting Monday prior to council’s session.
City Manager Joel Mazur told council that the proposal to give city residents cheaper admission rates stems from the fact Napoleon property owners will be helping pay for the pool project. City voters approved a 1.9-mill, 20-year property tax levy last year to finance the construction.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of a resolution authorizing an annexation agreement with William Meyers for 3.038 acres of land near County Road 15C, just outside the southwest city limits. Meyers wants to sell the property for residential development, according to Mazur.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance accepting the dedication of a section of Clairmont Avenue.
• passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing a one-year contract extension with Werlor Waste Control, Defiance, for recycling services. The current contract expires on Dec. 31.
• approved the second reading of two emergency ordinances allowing the occasional issuance of revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements (two ordinances). These will allow the city to refund one water bond and one sewer fund, and save approximately $69,000 (through lower interest rates), according to Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle.
• passed the second reading of two emergency ordinances providing for the issuance and sale of $8,305,000 in water and sewer refunding revenue bonds. The figures are $5.14 million for sewer and $3.165 million for water — both representing maximum amounts.
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Baer to represent the city on the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County’s board.
• learned from the city’s fire chief, Clayton O’Brien, that a fatal house fire at 906 Lumbard St. in June was ruled “undetermined” by the state fire marshal’s office. One man was killed, while three others were injured.
• passed a motion allowing a conditional use permit for the construction on 24 one-bedroom apartments in the 600 block of Trailer Drive (west of North Scott Street). The apartments will match others already built there.
• approved four separate motions instructing Harmon to draw up separate legislation concerning a community reinvestment area application by MSG Investments (developers of the above apartment complex addition), a budget supplement, CARES Relief Act purchases and reimbursements and the American Road tax increment financing district.
• passed a motion approving a preliminary plat for 11 additional lots in Twin Oaks Subdivision on the city’s southwest side, off West Riverview Avenue. Developer Greg Beck of Beck Construction told council that he hopes to begin work in April.
• received an update on the city’s investment portfolio from Eileen Stanic of Meeder Investment Management. She said the city’s investment portfolio of approximately $25 million is yielding interest at a rate of 1.21%.
• accepted the mayor’s appointment of Chris Peper, Marv Barlow, Gabe Pollack and Kevin Melius to the preservation commission.
• met in executive session to discuss employee compensation.
