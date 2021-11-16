NAPOLEON — City council here is being asked to approve an agreement concerning efforts to help preserve the town’s former school building near downtown.
A related resolution was let lie during council’s meeting Monday, one of just three legislative items handled by council. Members also approved a large emergency sewer repair (see below).
The resolution that would approve an economic development and real estate purchase agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) was tabled after a first reading. The reason: City Manager Joel Mazur indicated some reluctance among one participant to the agreement (Carol Morley Beck, who pledged funds for building demolition) to accept it.
CCHC is attempting to raise approximately $1.3 million to repurpose the former John L. Johnson Auditorium and adjoining Napoleon school building on West Main Street, but has requested an extension of time with Napoleon Area Schools to come up with the money. The cultural organization has until June 2022 to receive an occupancy permit, otherwise the portion of the building without a permit will be demolished, and has requested an additional year.
Mazur suggested that the pending agreement with the city would provide the CCHC with a “plan B” if sufficient funds were not raised.
This would commit the city to providing the CCHC with $100,000 in exchange for Loose Field, formerly the high school football field along West Riverview Avenue.
The money could only be used for construction purposes, according to Mazur, “if sufficient funds were raised for the project to be completed in totality.”
If the project does not come to fruition, the “remaining property would essentially come to the City of Napoleon,” which would commit to constructing an amphitheater, according to Mazur. This would occur after the building is taken down.
In another matter Monday, council approved a motion allowing an emergency sewer repair on Bales Road.
City Engineer Chad Lulfs informed council that a collapsed pipe formed a sinkhole under the Trans Canada Pipeline, and also is a concern for the nearby railroad. He’s already moved forward on repairs.
“Because of the potential for damage to not only the railroad but also the pipeline, we initiated actually moving forward with the project,” he said Monday. “I have a contractor that has already ordered quite a bit of the material. I hired a consultant to go out there and survey the job and prepare plans.”
He said the repair may cost $150,000-$200,000 with unencumbered funds in the sewer budget covering it.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing a three-year contract renewal with Werlor Waste Control for collection of recyclable material with no price increase. The legislation will return for a third and final reading on Dec. 6.
• approved the second reading of a resolution continuing the temporary elimination of certain residential building permit fees for one year. The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Dec. 6 meeting.
• passed a motion approving the power supply cost adjustment factor for November.
• approved a motion allowing the bidding process to begin for a contract to purchase water chemicals.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation establishing a water rate review commission.
• approved a motion authorizing the law director to draw up legislation concerning council’s ability to dispense with competitive bidding in certain expenditures over $25,000.
• approved a motion allowing a change order of $71,889.74 with Kirk Bros. Co. for the city’s wastewater plant improvement project. This will take into account more extensive wiring for the plant than was first understood, according to Lulfs.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draft legislation allowing for an emergency repair at the Palmer Ditch wastewater pump station.
• approved a motion accepting a $300 donation from Murel and Betty Naveau to the Napoleon Fire Department.
• passed a motion accepting a $10,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to the Napoleon Fire Department. The money will be used to purchase radio repeaters, according to Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien.
• approved a motion accepting a $11,288 grant from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation for the city operations department.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel and the purchase or sale of real estate.
• heard Mayor Jason Maassel note that this year’s annual budget process — which continued last week with special council sessions on Thursday and Saturday — may have been the most smooth among the nine in which he’s been involved. New Finance Director Kevin Garringer recognized city officials for their diligence in the process.
