NAPOLEON — The municipal government here will participate in a pilot program for solar energy on state-owned property.
City council’s approval of a related motion was just one of many items it handled during a busy meeting Monday night. Council also handled eight legislative items, including one regarding a municipal income tax collection change and another for a nationwide opioid settlement (see related story this page). Too council addressed the future of the former Central school (see related story on page A10).
The aforementioned motion clears the way for the city to participate in an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) pilot solar project on state-owned land on Woodlawn Avenue.
Specifically, the city will utilize ODOT right-of-way at the U.S. 24 interchange at Woodlawn Avenue to establish a solar field as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Rural Energy Pilot Program.” City Manager Joel Mazur penned a letter to council and Mayor Jason Maassel stating that he has received a letter of support from ODOT for the project.
According to Mazur, a federal grant application would require a 20% city match up to $2 million. He requested — and received — permission to submit a letter of intent that would require assistance from a consultant versed in renewable energy at a cost of about $5,000.
Mazur told council Monday that the property is 10-12 acres in size, allowing a field capable of generating approximately two megawatts of power.
Too, he noted, that ODOT does not maintain right-of-way at interchanges, but allows communities to maintain them at their expense.
Mazur also explained in the letter to council that he is pursuing the “community solar project at the request of some electric users.” He added that such a project “would allow for users to subscribe to a portion of the electricity production of a generating project directly, similar to how member communities subscribe to AMP (American Municipal Power) projects. The difference is that users can subscribe for shorter lengths of time at different rates, which would be established as the project is developed.”
The city maintains its own solar field at its compost site off Oakwood Avenue. This site covers 17-18 acres, Mazur said.
In other non-legislative business Monday, council:
• approved three motions accepting several the following donations to the parks and recreation department: $2,000 from Napoleon Family Vision for carpeting at the Oakwood Park batting cages, $1,000 from Dennis Wenner for bench swings at Ritter Park and $350 from LT Appraisal for pitching screens at Oakwood Park ballfields.
• passed a motion accepting an Ohio law enforcement body armor grant of $2,950.48 for the police department.
• approved recommendations from the tax incentive review committee which met just prior to council’s meeting Monday.
• approved a motion allowing the purchase of in-car cameras and computers for city police from Midwest Public Safety, LLC, with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The cost is $80,028.
• passed a motion approving plans for the Haley Avenue sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) removal project and allowing the work to be put out for bid. The SSO will be rerouted to a sewer lift station. The city has budgeted $50,000.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
