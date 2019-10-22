NAPOLEON — City leaders welcomed a new patrolman, and said goodbye to resigning long-time Councilman Travis Sheaffer, during Monday night’s meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
Sheaffer, who is an instructor at Bowling Green State University, submitted his resignation to council late last month, citing plans to focus on writing a dissertation and earning his doctoral degree.
Sheaffer served as a member of council for nearly 26 years.
“I’ve really tried to do the work for the employees, because they’re the front line,” Sheaffer said. “If you make the employees happy, you make the citizens happy — that’s what I take away most.”
As his resignation will take effect Oct. 31, Monday’s meeting was the last Sheaffer will attend as a member of council.
Mayor Jason Maassel issued a proclamation in recognition of Sheaffer’s time on council and accomplishments.
Councilman Jeff Comadoll was appointed to Sheaffer’s seat beginning Nov. 1, for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021.
Also Monday, council passed on final reading a revised comprehensive plan for the city, and an ordinance permitting the use of low-speed, under-speed and utility vehicles on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or slower, provided the vehicle is licensed and seat belts are used. There is a restriction on Scott Street from LaGrange Street north to the bypass, and all other state and local traffic laws apply.
Council voted 5-2 in favor of the ordinance — with Sheaffer and Councilman Jeff Comadoll opposed — then briefly discussed how it would impact those using golf carts at the fairgrounds during the Henry County Fair. City manager Joel Mazur noted that per the ordinance, the vehicles would have to be licensed if they’re being used to cross the street, but added he’d get in touch with members of the fair board to ensure “it’s done the right way.”
Sheaffer said he thinks “it’s sad that this whole issue has become an issue because a development on the south side just wouldn’t put a path on the property so they can drive carts back and forth from the project to the senior center.”
Council also passed on final reading a resolution authorizing the purchase of a 2019 Terex line truck for the electric department. The quoted amount for the vehicle is $260,195; the budgeted amount is $300,000. The city also would get a $21,000 trade-in allowance for its older vehicle.
Meanwhile, the parks committee is trying again to raise shelter house rates in an attempt to establish a maintenance fund for the facilities. Council struck down a resolution last year that would have raised rates. The new proposal calls for $5 increases at Ritter Park, Wayne Park and the Rotary-Lions Community Center, or an extra $10 at the community center for certain timeframes.
At the close of the meeting, council met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action, security matters and personnel.
Following the closed session, council appointed current interim clerk of council Roxanne Dietrich to serve as full-time council clerk.
In other business Monday, council:
• welcomed new Napoleon Police Department patrolman Nicholas Jones of Florida, Ohio, who was sworn in by Maassel.
• passed on first reading a resolution continuing the employee wellness program instituted last year. Employees and spouses who do not complete a wellness check by Nov. 30 would have a $50 monthly surcharge added to their premium. Participation in the program gets the city a 1% discount on its annual renewal. The resolution passed 6-1, with Sheaffer — who has spoken out against the wellness check-or-surcharge setup on several occasions — voting no.
• held a public hearing as required by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance related to the VanHyning pump station replacement project. The project is estimated to cost $1.7 million. Mazur said it could go out to bid at the end of this year, or early next year.
• voted to direct law director Billy Harmon to draft legislation to enter into a new three-year agreement for the Efficiency Smart Enhanced Program. Account manager Tom Coyle was in attendance and told council the program’s 2020 focuses are on demand (reducing peak-time energy usage), residential use and reaching out to small businesses.
• heard Mazur report that the city experienced a cyber attack in April (an email phishing scam) that resulted in an employee’s check being sent to the wrong bank account. Since then, Mazur said policies and procedures have been put in place to prevent such attacks.
• passed an ordinance authorizing the finance director to make appropriation transfers from one appropriation line item to another.
• passed an ordinance supplementing the annual appropriation measure to reflect third-quarter budget adjustments approved by the finance committee, including the purchase of turnout gear for the fire department.
• passed an ordinance amending the city income tax code to add the definition of pension to the retirement benefit plan.
• accepted a $600 donation for the police department.
