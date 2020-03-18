NAPOLEON — A special Napoleon City Council meeting/public forum will be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Council members agreed that it would not be appropriate to have the meeting in light of the current situation. The public forum-style special meeting was scheduled for March 24 to give residents an opportunity to speak with city leaders on the proposal of changing the city’s 100% reciprocity income tax credit to 50% reciprocity income tax credit to help fund one additional police dispatcher and one full-time and one part-time position on the fire and rescue. The reduced tax credit would also provide some funds for other city needs. A new date for the forum will be set at the May 2 meeting provided the COVID-19 state of emergency has cleared.
During regular business hours Monday through Friday, the city building has been locked down and residents are encouraged to use the drive through or call the offices needed.
The status of future meetings also was discussed. Law director Billy Harmon referred to information provided by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in regard to the Open Meetings Act and the state-declared coronavirus emergency. Yost has told local elected officials that they can conduct their meetings via telephone or video conference and without the public physically present. He did say that governmental bodies still must comply with the Open Meetings Act by streaming their gatherings online or otherwise providing access to the public.
No official action was taken on the future council meetings though teleconferencing may be tried on some upcoming committee meetings. At this time the city does not have the ability to livestream meetings.
In regular business, council accepted the first readings of two resolutions and one ordinance, all declared as emergency legislation. The first authorizes the expenditure of funds for the purchase of two replacement vehicles for the police department from Mathews Ford, Oregon, at a cost of $92,958.
The second resolution authorizes contracts with the townships of Napoleon, Harrison, Freedom, and the village of Florida, and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire service and/or emergency medical service commencing April.
The ordinance read for the first time amends the composition and compensation of certain city positions classification. It eliminates the senior engineer technician/zoning administrator position and decreases the salary of the zoning administrator position since the duties have been streamlined.
A second reading was accepted for the ordinance amending the current waste collection ordinance to allow residents to put out a second bag each week without having to purchase a tag.
Third and final readings were approved for an ordinance approving an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) repair project at the underpass of Ohio 108 and U.S. 24. and approving the December 2019 replacement pages to the city codified ordinances.
Several recommendations from the planning commission came before council for approval.
Council gave approve for two subdivision replats, each to combine two parcels for new businesses. One of the proposals is from Damira LLC to build a new optometrist office at Oakwood Avenue and Independence Drive. The second request is to build a Love’s Truck Stop at American Road and Independence Drive. City manager Joel Mazur noted that Love’s is aware that the infrastructure of the road does need to be strengthened.
Approval was also given to enter into an agreement for professional design services with Peterman Associates for the American Road and Oakwood Avenue improvements project. Mazur explained this is the first step of the project. There is consideration being given to establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) district.
Which is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community-improvement projects. School districts in Liberty Center and Napoleon would need to approve the plan.
Vacation of an alley at the end of Fair Street for a potential residential development be Kahle Design and Build received approval from council. Mazur said the project could add 24 additional housing units to the city. The proposal includes eight buildings, with two condos each and eight stand alone homes.
Council members also gave a nod to the conditional use permit at 2269 Scott St. to build a planned commercial development. This area is between Walmart and Taco Bell.
Council agreed to a NPPGov Cooperative Purchasing contract for equipment for the Napoleon Aquatic Center. Mazur said the cost of the slide and main play equipment would be about $410,000. The city could realize a savings as much as $60,000 with this contract. NPPGov provides nationwide cooperative public procurement solutions. It is the government division of National Purchasing Partners, owned by non-profit hospitals.
Also approved was an agreement for professional design services with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for the 2020 GIS Implementation Services — phase III.
Approval was given to advertise for proposals for banking services per the request of finance director Kelly O’Boyle.
Harmon was directed to draft legislation for the city to apply for a downtown revitalization grant through the community development block grant (CDBG) program, and for the ODOT salt contract participation.
Council reviewed and approved the power supply cost adjustment factor for March. Mazur noted that usage is down, which is no doubt weather related.
City officials expressed their congratulations to the high school girls basketball team in tournament play. There are tentative plans to work with the school for a community celebration once the state of emergency is lifted for the corona virus.
An executive session was held to discuss protection of utilities, with no action taken.
