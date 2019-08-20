NAPOLEON — Upcoming projects at the municipal pool and wastewater treatment plant were discussed during Monday’s meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
In May, Napoleon voters passed a 20-year, 1.9-mill property tax levy to fund the construction of a new city pool facility at the site of the current one on Glenwood Avenue.
Monday, city leaders passed, under suspension and as emergency, a resolution appropriating $500,000 for demolition and design, and entering into a contract with Findlay-based Peterman Associates Inc. for design services.
According to city manager Joel Mazur, 10 firms responded to Napoleon’s request for design services, and Peterman Associates was chosen after those firms’ references were reviewed.
City engineer Chad Lulfs added Peterman Associates wasn’t the three-person review team’s top choice until after those references were contacted. Lulfs also said he recently toured three facilities where the company and its contractor, Astro Pools, had done work, including pools in St. Henry, Wauseon and Bowling Green.
“It’s obvious we made the right choice,” Lulfs said.
Parks and recreation director Tony Cotter said he has confidence in the firm, and likes that it’s based close by.
“We’re very confident that with this firm, we’ll be able to do it right,” Cotter said.
Peterman and Associates had been retained to complete preliminary designs, which called for a handicap-accessible, zero-entry area with splash/spray features, a separate area with a 25-yard, eight-lane competition pool and a combination bathhouse and clubhouse.
Lulfs told council the firm has been involved in numerous “civil engineering-type” projects with the city, including work on Appian and Woodlawn avenues, Industrial Drive and West Washington Street, and underground utility work.
Lulfs said the city’s contract with Peterman Associates has the pool’s opening day set for May 1, 2021. Demolition at the site, he added, could begin this year.
Also Monday, council directed law director Billy Harmon to draft legislation to acquire three parcels of land needed to complete a planned rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The city will pay about $34,000 total for the parcels.
The project will require encroachment onto abutting parcels along the north side of East Washington Street, and alternative access to East Riverview Avenue will be needed for ingress and egress during construction.
“In order to do the expansion at the plant and this rehabilitation, these properties are essential,” Mazur said, adding it was his opinion that the city got a good price on the parcels.
In other business:
• council passed on first reading an ordinance approving the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) bridge inspection program renewal, for 2020 inspection of four city bridges. Suspension of the rules was requested, but the vote for suspension failed 3-3, with councilmen Dan Baer, Jeff Mires and Lori Siclair opposed.
• council passed on first reading and under suspension of the rules a resolution authorizing Mazur to apply for and accept funds deemed necessary by the city engineer in 2020 from the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP).
• council passed an ordinance supplementing the annual appropriation measure in order to return $41,686 in deferred property tax assessments to the Ohio Water and Sewer Rotary Commission. The city secured funds from the commission several years ago to develop infrastructure in the Northpointe and Palmer Ditch areas. If the three parcels involved were sold or used for something other than agriculture, the assessments were to become due.
• council passed on second reading an ordinance approving May 2019 replacement pages to the Napoleon Codified Ordinances.
• Mazur reported that water bills may change for customers outside the city who pay a Henry County Water and Sewer District assessment, to a format that breaks down the total charge showing the city’s portion and assessments. No action was taken on the matter Monday.
• council moved to direct Harmon to draft legislation correcting finance department ordinances. Mayor Jason Maassel noted the corrections did not pertain to budgeting and were organizational/procedural fixes.
• the board of zoning appeals met Aug. 13 and approved variances to the side-yard setback at 221 E. Barnes Ave. and the building setbacks at 165 Wayne Park Drive.
• a planning commission meeting originally set for Aug. 13 has been rescheduled to Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.
• the health care costs committee met Friday to review health care costs.
• a discussion with the Henry County Humane Society on feral cats in the city is planned for Monday.
• council moved to draft legislation adding the city to an amicus brief in the case opposing House Bill 49’s centralized tax collection.
• the city tree commission met Monday to finalize the fall plantings and trimmings lists, and award the fall removals contract.
• council met in executive session to discuss personnel and matters to remain confidential due to the competitive nature of a utility. No related action was taken.
