NAPOLEON — The city’s new K-9 officer was introduced, and a company was selected to demolish the existing municipal pool and bath house, during a Monday night meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
K-9 Luke, a German shepherd, and his handler, Officer Robert Lipscomb, joined council at the outset of the meeting, the pair having recently completed training together.
Luke joined the force last month, after more than $20,000 in donations were received over the past year for his purchase and training. Luke is a dual-purpose dog, meaning he is trained for both detection and protection work.
“We’ve had a couple of calls for service we brought him out for, and three vehicle sniffs,” Lipscomb said.
Also Monday, council voted unanimously to award a contract to demolish the existing municipal pool and bath house to Fort Jennings-based Fenson Contracting LLC. Fenson’s $91,000 bid was the lowest of nine bids the city received for the work.
City manager Joel Mazur said the preliminary demolition budget was $250,000, before the engineer’s estimate was revised to $220,000.
“We were pleased when the bids came in; they were quite a bit lower than the estimate,” said parks director Tony Cotter. “They have the experience to do it. We’re confident that they’ll do the good job that we hope for.”
Cotter said March 7 is the deadline to remove the existing pool, and demolition work is likely to begin at the site in mid-January.
In May, Napoleon voters passed a 20-year, 1.9-mill property tax levy to fund the construction of a new city pool facility at the site of the current one on Glenwood Avenue.
Mazur noted the under-budget demolition could free up funding for other pool amenities.
In other business, council passed the 2020 budget on final reading, and approved raises for city employees. An ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for non-bargaining employees that includes a 2.25% pay increase for three years was passed, as were ordinances to raise pay for the city manager and law director (both by 4.5%), as well as the finance director (2.5%).
Following an executive session to discuss personnel, law director Billy Harmon was directed by council to draft legislation for the city’s contract with the fire union, providing 2.25% raises for three years.
Before the legislative portion of Monday’s meeting got underway, council was joined by the Waterville police and fire chiefs, who offered their thanks for the city’s assistance during an Oct. 27 rescue. The city sent staff and used its airboat to rescue an individual who had become stuck on Roche De Boufe Rock in the middle of the Maumee River.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed on first reading an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of notes in the maximum principal amount of $2,352,000, in anticipation of the issuance of bonds, related to the water treatment plant rehabilitation project.
• voted to make a $37,400 contribution to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) in 2020.
• authorized Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Baer to represent the city on the CIC board of directors.
• passed a resolution authorizing Mazur to enter into a programmatic agreement with the Ohio Historic Preservation Office for the administration of programs using Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-allocated funds.
• passed on second reading a trio of ordinances to allow supplementals to the annual appropriations measure, and the transfer of appropriations and certain fund balances (all up to $25,000) by the finance director between quarterly budget adjustments.
• gave final passage to an ordinance repealing several of the city’s existing gun ordinances in response to changes made by the state legislature. Ordinances repealed are 505.11 (hunting prohibited), 505.15 (hunting of Canada geese), 549.08 (discharging firearms) and 549.09 (throwing or shooting projectiles).
• passed on final reading an ordinance allocating 65% of next year’s net available tax receipts to city operating expenses, with the remaining 35% funding capital improvements. In the past, the split was 62/38, with the change reflecting money that will be returned to the capital improvements fund after being set aside years back for the repair of the city pool (which is now being replaced). Per the ordinance, the split will revert to 62/38 in 2021.
• passed on final reading an ordinance authorizing the city manager, law director or finance director to take bids for certain projects or items valued at more than $25,000 without requiring additional legislation. Council approval is still required to award bids.
• passed a resolution to continue offering to waive or reduce some fees related to the construction of new homes in the city for another 12 months, in an effort to prompt development.
• heard Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien discuss the possibility of applying for a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant that would pay 75% of the cost of hiring four full-time firefighters, including three paramedics and one EMT, for four years. The matter was referred to the safety and human resources committee for further discussion.
• voted to apply for a K-9 ballistic vest donation program.
• approved a total of $92,213.32 in write-offs for income tax, utilities and EMS billings in 2019.
• directed the law director to draft legislation related to the Perry Street resurfacing project.
• held another executive session to discuss pending litigation. No related action was taken.
