NAPOLEON — Mayor Jason Maassel presented the city’s proposed 2022 budget to Napoleon City Council during a special session Monday.
Approval is expected next month after an ordinance adopting the 2022 budget was let lie following a first reading. Second and third readings are expected at council’s meetings on Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Council also handled 11 other legislative items — many of them related to annual financial matters — and agreed to consider future legislation that may change how the city collects its 1.5% income tax (see related story).
“We had a really smooth budgetary process,” said Maassel in speaking with The Crescent-News Monday evening. “... It’s a lot of details, a lot of numbers. I just appreciated how smoothly the process went. ... Hats off to (Finance Director) Kevin Garringer and (City Manager) Joel Mazur and their staff. They just did a really great job. All the department heads came in prepared.”
The proposed budget totals $59,177,995 and includes a general fund of $7.43 million, compared to the 2021 projected final budget of $6.18 million.
A budget overview presented Monday shows $19,118,243 in overall operating expenses; $13,800 for purchased power (for the city’s electric utility); $11,239,448 for salaries and fringe benefits; $8,757,532 for interfund transfers; $2,602,945 in interfund reimbursables; $2,122,848 in capital improvements; and $1,536,979 in debt payments.
If approved as proposed, the city would add 2.5 positions in 2022 — a full-time firefighter, a full-time police/fire dispatcher and a part-time firefighter.
These would be covered by the additional money expected to be generated by a change in the city’s income tax provisions.
Those who live in Napoleon, but work in another community with an income tax are now being assessed 30% of the city’s 1.5% tax. Before this change, they were not liable to pay the tax.
This change is expected to generate another $236,000 for the city.
The city is planning a few capital improvement projects in 2022, including the construction of a multi-use path down Jahns Road to connect with Ritter Park and the downtown. The cost is $835,000 with grant funds providing a considerable share.
The capital budget also sets aside $392,000 for resurfacing following repairs on Briarheath Avenue. This will include removing the pavement and reinstalling gutters which are failing, according to Maassel.
Meanwhile, the city’s big wastewater plant upgrade will continue in 2022 while $50,000 will be spent to replace part of the concrete municipal boat launch on Riverview Avenue. Maassel indicated some uncertainty about the extent of needed repairs and the cost, but said officials would like to be finished before the 2022 boating season.
Some $118,000 is set aside for resurfacing on Front Street and $110,000 to repave Westmoreland Avenue.
Additionally, the city plans to spend $357,000 for a new storage building in the electric department, $200,000 for a bucket truck in that department, $138,000 for a backhoe in the water department and $107,370 for two police cruisers.
Total budget revenue is projected at $55,023,838, considerably below the total budget figure.
“What we’ve done as long as I’ve been on city council (before his present mayoral term), we always estimated expenses high and income low,” said Maassel about the difference between revenues and expenses projected for 2022. “... We feel pretty comfortable with those numbers.”
The largest revenue source is the city’ electric department at $16,895,612 which is generated by charges to the city’s electric utility customers. The same is true of the city’s sewer and water departments which are expected to bring in $3,928,200 and $3,519,135, respectively, from charges for services.
State loan funds will provide $7.99 million, according to information provided by the City of Napoleon.
The budget makes provision for employee raises of 2.25%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.