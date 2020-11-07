NAPOLEON — Four legislative items concerning CARES Relief Act funds were approved by Napoleon City Council during a special session here Friday morning.
All were approved with emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
The reason is CARES money — provided by the federal government through the states for coronavirus-related expenses — must be committed by Nov. 20 and spent by Dec. 31.
Mayor Jason Maassel observed Friday that this date might be pushed back, but Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle indicated that the dates remain in place for now.
Three of the resolutions specify expenditures of CARES money for qualifying labor costs in the police and fire divisions (including four part-time firefighters hired this year to maintain separate crews), personal protective equipment and an air purification system for the city’s administration building and Napoleon Municipal Court.
The latter — GPS needlepoint bi-polar ionization technology — will be provided and installed by Campbell Mechanical Services Inc. to reduce potential coronavirus exposure, according to O’Boyle.
The other resolution makes a supplemental appropriation of $295,745.35 to the city budget for CARES money recently received.
The legislative action preceded an all-day council council session to review the city’s proposed 2021 budget (see related stories page A2).
In other business before the budget meeting began, council:
• approved a motion canceling the Oberhaus interceptor sewer project. The reason: City Manager Joel Mazur reported that the city has not obtained the requisite easements. He said the project is now budgeted in 2021, when it will be rebid.
• passed a motion directing the law director to prepare legislation apportioning expenses for the city’s central garage. These will be divided among the different city divisions that use it.
