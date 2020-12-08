NAPOLEON — Budget matters continued to be a focus for city council here Monday evening during its regular meeting.
Council not only gave another reading to its 2021 budget ordinance — including an ordinance approving the $66 million spending plan — but also a year-end supplemental appropriation to the 2020 budget and an annual measure concerning the allocation of tax receipts.
These related legislative items were just three of 15 bills handled by council Monday. Among the others was approval of a new admission rate schedule for Napoleon’s new aquatic center on Glenwood Avenue, which is under construction (see related story, page A3) and legislation concerning pay classification for city employees (see related story, page A1).
Council approved a second reading of the 2021 budget ordinance Monday, but it came with some changes from the first reading passed on Nov. 16. A third and final reading is planned on Dec. 21.
The budget for all accounts, including the general fund, is proposed at $66,080,785, 15.6% more than this year’s projected budget ($57,149,548).
This increased from $64,425,602 since the Nov. 16 council meeting, primarily due to a bookkeeping measure on sanitary sewer improvements, according to city officials. Specifically, it shows $1,625,000 for the Van Hyning pump station project as an “asset.”
Much of the increase over last year’s budget is due to Napoleon’s ongoing wastewater plant renovation.
(Additional details of the city’s budget appeared in Crescent-News articles on Nov. 7 and Nov. 17)
The budget ordinance is expected to receive a third and final reading at council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
In another budget-related matter Monday, council approved the second reading of an emergency resolution dividing the city’s tax receipts in 2021, with 63% earmarked for the general fund and 37% going for capital improvements.
The legislation will return for a third and final reading on Dec. 21.
Council also approved an emergency ordinance approving supplemental appropriation number seven to the 2020 budget. The legislation’s emergency clause means it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
Specifically, this sets aside $120,369.81 in the coronavirus relief fund to reflect additional federal funds received through the state to offset coronavirus-related costs incurred by the city government.
The money will be used for related personnel costs, according to Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle.
In other business, council:
• approved the third reading and final reading of an emergency ordinance establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) district in the vicinity of American Road where the new Love’s Travel Stop store is being built. Such a district allows abated property taxes to be redirected toward the cost of related infrastructure. The emergency clause was added Monday because the legislation was needed before year’s end to cover valuation increases in 2020, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency resolution allowing a community reinvestment area (CRA) agreement between the city and MSG Investments Ltd., Bowling Green. The company plans to construct 24 additional one-bedroom apartments on Trail Drive, just west of Scott Street near Napoleon’s northside retail district. CRAs provide areas where taxes on new investment are abated for specified periods.
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects, services, equipment or supplies.
• passed the second reading of an emergency annual resolution allowing the expenditure of funds above $25,000 as it relates to certain reoccurring costs.
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution authorizing certain fund balance transfers on an as-needed basis in 2021.
• passed the second of an emergency resolution authorizing a contribution of $39,000 by the city to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County in 2021.
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance apportioning expenses among city funds/departments not otherwise directly charged to special and/or capital projects.
• approved the first reading of a resolution extending provisions concerning a temporary reduction in building permit fees. These were eliminated recently in the case of residential building permits.
• passed the first reading of separate ordinances providing for the issuance and sale of $2.5 million in bonds for water treatment plant improvements and $3.95 million bonds for the pool project.
• passed four separate motions authorizing the law director to draft legislation for 2020 fourth-quarter budget adjustments, two fourth-quarter budget transfers and equipment for wastewater plant improvements.
• approved a motion allowing application for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry volunteer fire assistance grant. The money would be used to purchase mobile repeaters.
• passed a motion allowing application the police department to seek a $600 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for a vulnerability survey.
• passed separate motions accepting donations of $4,000 from the Napoleon Police Officers Association to purchase equipment for the Safety City program and the D.A.R.E. program, $567.20 from LE Magnetic Corp. to benefit the D.A.R.E. program and $190 in gift cards from Shirley Houston and family for the police department.
• briefly discussed a delay in city residents receiving utility bills. O’Boyle said the fault rests with the U.S. Post Office, and not the city.
• agreed to assign a complaint about the lack of urgency in picking up recycling bins to the city’s water/sewer/refuse/recycling and litter committee.
• heard Mayor Jason Maassel pay compliments to the appearance of the city’s downtown Christmas lights. He said this “adds a lot this time of year.”
• approved a motion authorizing the mayor’s appointment of Ryan Funchion to the city’s parks and recreation committee, and Tonya Wagner to the downtown preservation committee.
