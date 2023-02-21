NAPOLEON — The proposed creation of a new parks manager position for the municipal government here was questioned by at least two city councilmen Monday night.
A related ordinance passed a first reading during council’s second meeting of the month Monday, and was one of five legislative items handled, but won’t be decided for a few more weeks.
The parks and recreation facility manager addressed in the ordinance would serve under the parks and recreation director’s authority.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Tony Cotter, the position will oversee the new Napoleon Aquatic Center on Glenwood Avenue and the municipal golf course next door among other tasks. And it will include a “succession plan” for Cotter as he can soon retire if he chooses.
This prompted a question about whether the new position would be filled after Cotter retires and his job is filled.
Finance Director Kevin Garringer noted that having the position to oversee the aforementioned improvements would make sense and provide more “consistency” to operations while City Manager Andy Small added that the position would stay (and be filled).
The recommended pay range is $20-$25 per hour with the position funded through the parks and recreation fund.
Not all were in favor of adding the position.
Councilman Ross Durham cast the only no vote, questioning the addition of a position outside the approved 2023 city budget while Councilman Dr. David Cordes expressed concern about the move as well.
According to the ordinance, the position would become effective April 1 (if the legislation passes three readings).
The ordinance was moved along Monday to a second reading and will return at council’s March 6 meeting.
In another matter, Henry County Community Improvement Corporation Director Jennifer Arps and Josh Strickland of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority presented outlines of the property accessed clean energy (PACE) program.
This would provide loans as low as $25,000 to businesses to make a variety of energy upgrades such as new roofs, insulation and LED lighting, according to Strickland.
Arps described the program as another economic development tool “we can offer businesses.” Small agreed with that assessment and Councilman Dan Baer noted that if no additional cost is incurred by the city, “I think this is big plus for the city.”
Council approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation concerning the city’s participation in the program.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to work on the Ohio 108 (Scott Street) roundabout project this year. Small said the project will be bid in July. The emergency clause will allow the legislation to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution approving a schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) for its energy savings thermostat program.
• passed the first reading of an emergency ordinance amending the city’s compensation schedule to increase pay for the city’s IT specialist and IT administrator. The hourly pay range for the specialist will be $22.17-$29.50 while the maximum for the administrator will be $3,350 per pay period (every two weeks). The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s March 6 meeting. Small said the changes will bring these rates up to other communities’.
• approved the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing the fire department to expend $88,852 for the purchase and replacement of three defibrillators. The resolution will be given a second reading at council’s March 6 meeting.
• approved a motion allowing Napoleon Municipal Court to seek a technology and security grant to cover improvements suggested by the Ohio Supreme Court in a recent audit. This includes bulletproof glass and metal detectors inside the building and concrete bollards on the outside, according to Municipal Judge Liza Schuller who addressed council Monday. She said the window for the grant closes on March 10 with funds awarded in May.
• passed a motion approving the power supply cost adjustment factor for February.
• approved a motion authorizing the fire department to apply for an EMS training and equipment grant.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation allowing application for AMP’s grid resilience and innovation partnerships (GRIP) grant application.
• learned from Small that persons were hired for the electric utility department’s two apprentice positions. They will come onboard March 6 and March 20, he said.
• heard Garringer encourage residents to visit www.ritaohio.com to compute their city income taxes. The website is operated by the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) which the city has switched to as its income tax collector.
