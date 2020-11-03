NAPOLEON — Two ordinances concerning an income tax change for some city residents and rates for the town’s new pool received readings during city council’s meeting Monday night.
Council also handled legislation concerning the expenditure of CARES Relief Act funds (see related story on page A7).
The second reading of an emergency ordinance concerning the income tax proposal was approved Monday, as was the first reading of an ordinance setting pool rates. Both will be read again at council’s Nov. 16 meeting.
As the city’s 1.5% income tax stands, affected taxpayers pay nothing to Napoleon’s municipal government if the other community where they work has an income tax that is higher. This is known as a reciprocity credit.
As originally proposed, the change would have reduced the credit from 100% to 50%. But a revised figure of 70% credit was proposed following discussions by council’s finance and budget committee on Sept. 28, leaving local residents with a lower tax burden than the original proposal.
City Manager Joel Mazur previously told council that the 70% credit could generate approximately $236,000 more annually for the city. About 2,100 city residents are expected to be impacted.
According to Mazur, the proposal is aimed at offsetting recent reductions in local government funds provided by the state, as well as federal tax code changes.
As such, the city has proposed using some of the additional money to add a dispatcher for the police department and personnel at the fire department.
“I think this is a huge step in stabilizing our staff at these two departments,” said Mazur.
Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien told council Monday that his department is averaging 4.66 calls per day, which projects to 1,701 by year’s end. The city handled 1,646 calls last year.
Since 2016, O’Brien explained that the city has experienced an uptick in runs and a downturn in available volunteers.
He called the present proposal a “huge morale boost” for personnel.
“Just from the time of being able to get to the point where legislation was drafted, we’ve obviously seen a huge morale boost within our organization, knowing there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” O’Brien said.
The city has used CARES Relief Act funds to hire several part-time firefighters this year to man two different crews due to the coronavirus situation. O’Brien said this have given his department an opportunity to see how these extra positions can help, but funding is due to run out by year’s end.
The police department would hire an additional dispatcher with the funds. Police Chief David Mack said this would help his department retain scheduling “flexibility.”
And Mayor Jason Maassel said the city can make the status quo work, “but if you want to make it good, you’ve got to have that sixth dispatcher.”
Dispatcher Tonya Walker explained the department’s difficulty in retaining long-term dispatchers.
“... anything we can do to keep our dispatchers in our center is only going to better our city and better our department, and be more helpful, be more aware of what we’re doing for our guys for the department, for the citizens of Napoleon,” she said.
Also Monday, council gave a first reading to legislation setting new rates for new pool under construction on Glenwood Avenue.
Work there continues by Astro Pool Co., Mansfield, to install the pool, and Midwest Contracting, Holland, to build a new bathhouse and adjacent municipal golf course clubhouse. The city hopes to open the pool around Memorial Day 2021.
If the legislation is approved, a family membership of up to five people would cost $100 annually for a city resident and $200 for a non-resident. The 2019 figures were $100 for a resident and $125 for a non-resident.
The rate for an additional family member would be $10 for a Napoleon resident and $30 for a non-resident.
Rates for an individual adult would drop from $70 to $60 for a city resident, but rise for a non-resident from $80 to $100. For a child, the rate would go from $60 to $50 for a city resident and $70 to $85 for a non-resident.
Annual senior citizen rates for a city resident would stay the same at $50, but increase for a non-resident from $60 to $75, while a rate would be established for child care providers ($50 for city residents and $60 for non-residents).
The daily rate would be $3 for a resident child (up from $2.50) and $5 for a non-resident child, while the daily fee for a city resident would be $4 (an increase from $3) and $6 for a non-resident. The senior citizen daily rate would be $3 for a city resident and $5 for a non-resident.
Children under the age of 3 would be admitted at no charge.
New 10-day visit pass would be offered with the following rates: $27 for a resident child, $45 for a non-resident child; $36 for a city adult, $54 for a non-resident adult; $27 for a resident senior citizen; and $45 for a non-resident senior.
Pool rentals would be available from 6-9 p.m., and cost $250 for a city resident (up from $150) and $400 for a non-resident.
Family rentals for events on Saturday and Sunday would be offered to city residents at $750, up from $500. This service would not be offered to non-residents.
Corporate membership admission rates also would be offered for Napoleon companies when the pool opens.
The annual fee would be $2,000 for companies with 25 and fewer employees, $3,500 for 26-50 employees, $5,000 for 50-100 employees, $7,500 for 100-150 and $10,000 for more than 150 employees.
The above rates were discussed at the city’s parks and recreation board meeting Monday prior to council’s session.
Mazur informed council that the proposal to give city residents cheaper admission rates stems from the fact Napoleon property owners will be helping pay for the pool project. City voters approved a 1.9-mill, 20-year property tax levy last year to finance the construction.
One councilman suggested the possibility of a free pass or reduced admission day. Although the fee schedule does not include that, the city’s parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter, said this could be considered later.
“As we get into the season, we could probably set up some sort of special days like that,” he said. “We can always look at that.”
