NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council handled a busy agenda Monday night with seven legislative items, including another reading of an ordinance agreeing to a new contract with municipal workers.
Outgoing City Manager Joel Mazur also attended his last meeting and the municipal government received an award from the state auditor’s office for financial reporting (see related story on page A5).
Approved following a second reading was an emergency ordinance approving a new contract with the city’s municipal workers union (AFSCME, AFL-CIO Local 3859) for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2025. The ordinance will return for a third and final reading at council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
Among other things, this calls for wage increases of 3.5% for the first year, 3% for the second year and 3.5% for the third year.
However, it also would make an adjustment to the amount the city’s electric department linemen will be paid. According to Mazur, these will be increased 7% each year during the contract.
He said this was a result of a wage comparison with other communities and employers.
“What we found was pretty staggering,” said Mazur said, who called the increase “a correction.”
“Over many, many years they just fell further and further behind,” he explained, adding that the new contract would “get the wage rate up to a competitive level compared to other communities around us.”
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing a municipal bridge inspection through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to proceed in Napoleon. The city can participate in the program at no cost, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance permitting ODOT to resurface Ohio 110 within the city limits and undertake a bridge repair. This will allow paving up to Perry Street (Ohio 108) in the future.
• approved an emergency ordinance amending the 2022 city budget with quarterly adjustments. Finance Director Kevin Garringer informed council that the adjustments include pay for visiting judges before the new municipal court judge was brought on, a retirement not scheduled in 2022, fuel cost increases, a transformer purchased (see below) and a vehicle replacement.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing Garringer to make appropriation transfers among budget line items.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing the purchase of a transformer for the city’s electric department. The cost is approximately $72,000.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code to add Juneteenth and Veterans Day as city holidays in 2023. The ordinance will receive a third and final reading at council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
• approved a liquor permit application for the Familia Guerro, LLC, restaurant at 1406 Scott St.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation amending the Keller Logistics community reinvestment area agreement. This changes the name of the Keller entity and increases the capital investment for the industrial speculation building the company plans to construct in the city’s industrial park on Independence Avenue.
• approved the city’s proposed healthcare plan for 2023 as recommended by a healthcare cost committee. This will represent a 2.25% increase to employees’ monthly premiums.
• passed a motion keeping the city’s employee wellness program.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation allowing a change in the language for overtime rate qualifications for nonbargaining unit employees. Police Chief Dave Mack welcomed the move, saying changes to these in the past caused “significant issues.” However, Garringer cautioned that the change could be taken advantage of.
• passed a motion to establish a partnership with the Center for Child and Family Advocacy in offering a “comfort dog” to assist children during interview processes and others who may need support. The dog, Hank, will undergo a training period and will be handled by Roberta Mack, executive director of the Center.
• approved a notion authorizing the law director to draft legislation increasing the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff’s pay scale in 2023 as requested by the court.
• approved plans for the Main Street and Orwig Avenue water line project, allowing the bidding process to begun, The engineer’s estimated cost is $440,000.
• passed a motion allowing the purchase of the authority utility software program in 2023. The estimated cost is $72,000-$73,000, according to Garringer.
• scheduled Nov. 11-12 for the city’s annual budget review for the following year.
• referred discussion about an efficiency smart program to council’s electric committee and board of public affairs.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel and collective bargaining.
• appointed Garringer as the city’s representative on the American Municipal Power board in place of Mazur, as the outgoing city manager.
