NAPOLEON — This city continues to move forward on plans to sell some of its electrical assets to American Municipal Power (AMP).
Napoleon City Council approved a pair of motions related to the sale of assets to AMP, a national public power supplier owned by its members, including Napoleon.
Council also handled four legislative items (see below) during its second meeting of the month.
Mazur said some $10 million might be needed to rebuild the city’s three aging electrical substations, located just north of town, on Glenwood Avenue and on the southside.
Napoleon officials had discussed two options for its substation projects, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. “Option four” was the cheaper one, but would have prohibited sales of the Glenwood Avenue and southside substations to AMP Transmission (AMPT), he indicated.
“Option seven” included the Industrial Drive rebuild, but would allow the sale of the other substations.
Council approved a motion allowing this option. Another related motion moves forward with an AMP CT re-termination and the appropriation of funds.
Mazur explained that the city has budgeted $155,000 for engineering on the substation rebuild and will seek requests for proposals from companies to provide the design work.
Council President Joe Bialorucki said when the process started he understood that the city’s plan initially was to sell the substations and have AMPT upgrade them completely. Mazur said the city knew it would incur some costs going in, and noted that it would clear funds from the transaction with AMPT.
Council’s action Monday follows recent discussion of the topic by the electric utility committee and Napoleon’s board of public affairs.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency resolution allowing the city manager to carry out a housing revolving loan fund administration agreement with the Ohio Development Services Agency. This concerns community development block grant funds to improve housing. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance amending “parking time limits” on certain city streets. This includes changes to angle and parallel parking on Front Street. The ordinance will return to council for a third and final reading on March 7.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing the city to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s cooperative purchasing program for its street crack sealing contract. The resolution will return for a third and final reading on March 7.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance approving of replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances. This legislation reflects recent changes to state and local laws, and is undertaken twice a year, according to Mazur.
• approved a motion awarding a contract to Burk Excavating, LLC, for the Ritter Park boat ramp replacement project. This will cover part of the replacement above the mean high water mark, not the portion in the water, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs.
• passed a motion approving the German Mutual Subdivision. This follows approval by the city’s planning commission and will allow for additional growth around the German Mutual Insurance building on Westmoreland Avenue.
• approved a motion authorizing the February power supply cost adjustment factor for the city’s electric utility department.
• passed a motion authorizing a contract with Bryan Excavating, Bryan, for the Ohio 110 water line connection project. This will join a water line on the new Maumee River bridge at Ohio 110 near Campbell’s Soup Company and allow the city loop an existing system. The cost is $105,820.50 while the engineer’s estimate was $130,000.
• approved a motion ending an agreement between the city and the Central Collection Agency in Cleveland for certain tax collection services, effective Dec. 31. Such services have not been used often, according to city officials. The termination is needed because the city has decided to outsource its tax collection services to the Regional Income Tax Agency.
• passed a motion allowing application for a state Ohio fire department equipment grant.
• met in executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
• listened to several comments regarding the closure of the Knights Inn hotel on Scott Street due to nuisance violations. Council President Joe Bialorucki praised those involved in “doing what’s right for our city.” A Henry County Common Pleas Court order closed the hotel which the city declared a “public nuisance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.