NAPOLEON — Two officials from American Municipal Power (AMP) — the organization to which Napoleon’s electric utility belongs — presented city council with a possible program for consumer savings during its meeting Monday night.
Adam Ward, senior vice president of member services and external affairs, and Erin Miller, assistant vice president of energy policy and sustainability, explained the “smart thermostat program” before council also handled six legislative items (see below).
According to AMP officials, the program is designed to save costs on “peak shaving” by considering weather patterns and temperatures. For example, during a hot day AMP might send out alerts that allow a change in building cooling during peak energy usage.
Savings would be extended to participants whose energy consumption is reduced automatically during such times, according to Miller, through their “smart” thermostat app.
The net savings for the city would be about $400 per thermostat over the five-year period of the program, according to Miller.
She said AMP has sought proposals from seven vendors to handle the program, choosing the firm Energy Hub. However, to move the program forward — reaching what Miller called “critical mass” — AMP will have to have 2,300 participating thermostats among its members.
Napoleon would need a minimum of 103 thermostats, but savings would be higher the more participants there are, according to AMP officials.
Participants can opt out at any time during the five-year period, but most people “just stay in the program,” said Miller. They would receive a one-time $55 gift card for signing up.
She said the program would be launched in January if enough interest is shown, and if city council decides to participate. Miller said a draft legislation and agreement can be provided to the city.
Following the presentation, council approved a motion directing Law Director Billy Harmon to compose legislation approving the city’s participation. This will be considered during a futuremeeting.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution giving the city manager authority to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds. The city is seeking $325,000 for a project on Third Street estimated at $725,000.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance increasing the pay of part-time firefighters. .
• approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to undertake resurfacing work on Ohio 110. The legislation will return for a third reading at council’s next meeting in September.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance allowing replacement pages in the city code to include changes in state and local laws and legislation. This is undertaken twice per year, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. The legislation will receive a second reading at council’s next meeting in September.
• passed a resolution authorizing a TREX liquor license for Familia Guerrero, LLC, in Napoleon (Taqueria El Gordito on Scott Street).
• approved the first reading of an ordinance increasing the spending threshold amounts requiring council approval from $25,000 to $50,000. The legislation will return to council in September for a second reading.
• approved the power cost adjustment factor for the city’s electric utility for August.
• passed a motion approving a subdivision replat of lot 4 of the replat of lots 25-26 and lot 27 (222 E. Front St.)
• approved a motion allowing the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-550 chassis regular cab dump truck for the electric department. The cost is $89,922.
• approved a motion allowing a contract with Powers Engineer, Inc., for planning the relocation of a line at the city’s southside electrical substation. The cost is $237,811. This is in anticipation of the substation’s reconstruction.
• approved a motion accepting a $1,500 grant from Walmart to help install an air purifying unit at the police department.
• was informed that council’s municipal properties committee met to discuss issues with the deer population. No decisions were made, but the topic will be discussed again in the future.
• heard Councilman Ross Durham thank city crews for their work in cleaning up recent storm damage.
• listened to Finance Director Kevin Garringer pay compliments on the municipal golf course’s recent 100th anniversary event.
• heard Mayor Jason Maassel suggest that non-residents of Napoleon be allowed to take from the city’s compost site. Mazur said officials will discuss the possibility.
• met in executive to discuss pending or imminent litigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.