NAPOLEON — A study here concerning a possible change in the city’s income tax to boost revenue was discussed during city council’s meeting Monday evening.
Council also received an update on several key city funds.
City Manager Joel Mazur told council that 162 residents responded to an online survey proposing a question about changing the city’s income tax structure.
The study posted a suggestion to require citizens who live in Napoleon but work outside the city limits to pay a share of the city’s income tax. This could generate more tax dollars for the city and be used to help fund specific services such as police and fire or capital improvements.
As it stands, affected taxpayers pay nothing to Napoleon’s municipal government if the other community where they work has an income tax higher than Napoleon’s. This is known as a reciprocity credit.
The change under discussion would reduce the credit from 100% to 50%.
The survey asked this question: “Are you in favor of reducing the reciprocity tax credit to help the police and fire department personnel, balance the general fund budget and fund road projects?”
The responses: 61, yes; 90, no; and 11 undecided.
A summary of the survey results noted that the change could generate another $392,000 annually for the city, although the coronavirus situation figures to complicate this figure.
Persons affected by such a change would pay an additional $7.50 per year for each $1,000 of income, according to the survey summary. More than 2,000 Napoleon residents could be affected.
The summary also noted some proposed uses for the additional funding.
One full-time firefighter, one part-time firefighter and one full-time radio dispatcher were mentioned along with “road construction and assist with balancing the general fund budget as available/needed.”
Officials had been planning to hold a public forum on the idea before the coronavirus situation emerged, but meetings were put off due to social distancing requirements. Now, at least one council member and some city officials are encouraging a decision soon on whether to proceed with such a change, or move on.
“I think at some point it’s in everyone’s interest we get some closure on where this is going,” said Mazur, noting that the city’s upcoming 2021 budget discussions are approaching.
Council’s finance committee plans to discuss the topic at a meeting in September, while “better numbers” on the city’s financial condition — reflecting the first three quarters of the year — should be available by council’s first meeting of October, according to Mazur.
“... I think maybe the finance committee needs to look at this in September so we can bring a close one way or another by early October,” added Councilman Daniel Baer. “We can’t just keep dragging this out.”
Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien believes the survey results were inconclusive.
“I think it’s really hard to put a lot of weight in what the survey says,” he said. “And the reason why is because just so limited amount of people that actually responded. I would have thought that there would have been a lot more responses of individuals getting out ... and sharing it like crazy ... but we just didn’t have that.”
O’Brien said he is concerned about future funding, noting that his department’s budget already was cut $42,000 last year — before the coronavirus situation, which has negatively impacted many local government’s revenue stream.
He indicated that the funding situation could complicate the recruitment of future employees for his department.
Mack told council he echoes O’Brien’s thoughts, saying “the need (for additional revenue) is definitely there.”
