NAPOLEON — The need for additional personnel in emergency services and how to provide the funding dominated the discussion when Napoleon City Council met Monday.
The safety and human resources committee voted at a January meeting to recommend that the reciprocity income tax credit for city residents be reduced from 100% credit to 50% credit, with four issues in consideration. Those are fire department staffing, police dispatch staffing, city capital improvements and city operations.
City Manager Joel Mazur, Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien and Police Chief David Mack presented the facts and figures of why additional funding is needing to alleviate staffing issues. The proposal would be to hire four additional firemen to meet certain standards, and hire a sixth police dispatcher.
Volunteerism is declining. Some of the reasons cited are more two-income families, higher costs of living, and the time commitment for initial and on-going training. O’Brien said his department works on three tiers — local full time, permanent part time which may include firefighters from other departments, and the volunteers. Calls are increasing, and many times overlap.
Mack noted that a performance audit of the dispatch office in 2012 caused uncertainty among employees. There was a mass exodus, resulting in the loss of 67 years’ experience. It had the unintended consequence of the sixth dispatcher position eliminated in 2014. With only five dispatchers, there has been burnout and constant turnover because of the overtime and cancelled days off. This fact also means less experienced personnel.
The state now requires medically-certified dispatch. Some of Mack’s officers are certified and now sometimes man the dispatcher center at officer wages to ease the pressure on the five dispatchers.
Councilman Jeffrey Comadoll made the motion to direct Billy Harmon, law director, to draft the legislation to reduce the reciprocity percentage from 100% to 50%. The motion was seconded by Ken Haase. The motion was defeated by a 3-4 vote. Voting in favor were Comadoll, Haase, and Dan Baer. Voting against the motion were Joe Bialorucki, Jeff Mires, Lori Siclair and Ross Durham.
Those voting against the measure assured O’Brien and Mack that they understand the issues and support both fire and police. Another concern was that it was unfair to add an additional tax by way of decreasing the credit for those taxed in other localities.
Baer asked that the issue be tabled for more discussion by council, and that action was approved.
In other action, council:
• approved the footprint of the main play feature for the Napoleon Aquatic Center.
• approved a resolution as an emergency officially designating Siclair as delegate to represent the city as a member of the board of directors of the Ohio Municipal Electric Association.
• gave the first reading to a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds over $25,000 for the purpose of implementation of a GIS System, and to sole source said implementation to Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.
• gave the first reading to a resolution authorizing the participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Cooperative Purchasing Program for the purchase of crack sealant at 2019 prices.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the current investment policy for the city.
• approved the plans and specifications for the East and West Graceway Drive street improvements so that it can be bid out.
• authorized the law director to draft legislation for the Ohio Department of Transportation to repair the U.S. 6/U.S. 24/Scott Street overpass damaged by a hit and run accident.
• directed the law director to draft legislation for the December 2019 replacement pages to the Codified Ordinances, which is the Walter Grain Company review done twice per year.
• went into three separate executive sessions to discuss additional finance personnel; the acquisition or sale of property; and confidential information due to the competitiveness of utility business.
