NAPOLEON — A proposed change for a northside business didn’t make it past city council Monday night.
That issue highlighted council’s regular session, but was one of many topics on tap. Council also approved the 2022 budget (see related story Page A8) and bid goodbye to an outgoing council member long associated with the municipal government (see related story Page A8).
Napoleon’s city planning commission approved two requests last week by Bradley and Laura Hibbard of Honey Blossom Orchard, 2950 Enterprise Ave. — the former Mahnke Orchards, just north of U.S. 24 — for two changes. The commission allowed the replat of lots A and B there and approved an agritourism designation for the business.
But council wasn’t as generous after Law Director Billy Harmon offered his advice on the matter. While council approved the replat requests, it unanimously said no to the agritourism designation.
“We don’t have anything in our code for agritourism,” Harmon told council. “... it is my opinion because this classification — this designation — does not exist within your city code we would be issuing a permit for something that doesn’t exist pursuant to our rules.”
Mayor Jason Maassel asked what Honey Blossom’s owners could do to host events, but Harmon did not offer an opinion saying he would be willing to speak with the business’s attorney in the future. However, any changes needing council approval to accommodate Honey Blossom’s plans would take time, he indicated.
Disappointed by Monday’s developments, Laura Hibbard indicated that the company may have to pursue other options outside the city limits.
She said the company already had 10 contracts with people to hold large events next year at Honey Blossom, and canceling them will represent a financial loss. Hibbard told council that she and the business thought it had the proper permission earlier in the year to proceed.
The agritourism designation would allow Honey Blossom to use a large barn on the property to rent out for weddings, bridal showers, parties, seminars and lectures primarily for agricultural uses.
The key component of the request is capacity as the business owners would like to hold events attended by up to 250 people. At present, its occupancy permit allows up to 49 people in the barn at one time.
The business appeared to be ready to begin renting out space for the aforementioned activities as it was advertising for use of the barn. However, the city’s fire chief (Clayton O’Brien) observed this and didn’t believe this fit into Honey Blossom’s current occupancy permit.
Moving to another matter, council approved the first reading of a resolution for the acquisition of the former Loose Field on West Riverview Avenue from the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC). Approximately 3.3 acres would be purchased for $100,000.
The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
A previous deal had proposed that the city build an amphitheater on the property, but that is not part of this deal, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
He called the purchase an “opportunity” in the city’s master plan due to “proximity to the river and the downtown area.” That plan, he said, calls “for this property to be mixed use commercial and residential development.”
“It’s more for the opportunity to make sure that the city is in the driver’s seat to get the highest and best use of such a critical piece of property near the downtown,” Mazur stated.
The CCHC is attempting to raise funds to ensure that the old school property next to Loose Field — including the John L. Johnson Auditorium — can be preserved and turned into a cultural center.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution amending the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing a water rate review commission.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 as it relates to reoccurring costs with operations and expenses.
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects in 2022.
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for city employees in 2022. An amendment correcting an error was approved also.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution authorizing fund balance transfers as needed in 2022.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allocating 65% of city income tax receipts for operations and 35% for capital improvements.
• passed the third and final of a resolution allowing a contribution of $39,000 to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2022 to promote economic development.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance apportioning expenses incurred for the mayor, council and various departments in 2022.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance allowing an agreement with the Regional Income Tax Agency to handle the city’s income tax collection services.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Sec. 143.01 of the city’s codified ordinances to reflect the past hiring of a full-time position in the fire department, increasing the firefighter total from five to six.
• approved a motion setting the power supply cost adjustment factor for December.
• approved a motion accepting a $482 donation for the fire department in the memory of Clara M. Meyer.
• approved a motion accepting a $5,000 donation from the Church of the Nazarene in Napoleon to the city’s parks and recreation department. The proceeds were generated by a 5K run held for the fifth straight year, generating $25,000 over that time for the department. Parks and recreation Director Tony Cotter thanked the church for its help. “We’re just so thankful,” he said.
