NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council approved the final reading Monday of legislation pushing forward an economic development project and dealing with a new state bill on the discharge of fireworks within the corporation limits.
Those two legislative items were among the five handled by council during its second meeting of the month.
The first — a resolution — allows the transfer of 10.1 acres of city-owned property in the industrial park to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County.
The property will be turned over to Keller Development Group for construction of a speculation building designed to attract a new industry to town.
Based in Defiance, Keller also will construct a speculation building on Defiance’s Elliott Road and is completing a new packaging facility on Commerce Drive not too far from there.
An ordinance opting out of Amended Substitute Hosue Bill 172 concerning freworks discharges within the Napoleon municipal corporation limits also was passed by council Monday.
Law Director Billy Harmon said that by opting out council reaffirms the rules in place that ban the possession and discharge of exploding fireworks in Napoleon.
Mayor Jason Maassel said this will not affect such things as sparklers.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the first reading of an ordinance establishing a temporary assistant operations superintendent. This position would be created to hire a replacement for Jeff Rathge who will be retiring in 2023, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council’s next meeting on July 5.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code concerning residency requirements for part-time firefighters. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council’s meeting on July 5.
• passed an emergency resolution keeping Napoleon in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium and applying for CHIP funds through the state for housing improvements benefiting low- to moderate-income persons. The application is due this week, according to Mazur. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed a motion directing the law director to compose legislation adopting the municipal properties committee’s recommendation for improvements to the police department. This will include installing a new shower, sink, washer and dryer for officers who may need to decontaminate themselves or their clothes, according to the city.
• approved a motion accepting a donation of $400 from BGT Charities to the Napoleon Police Department for the summer youth program.
• passed a motion concerning the construction of a fiber optic line between the city’s northside and Glenwood Avenue substations at a cost of approximately $150,000. This will replace a 20-year contract with Ridgeville Telephone Co., and would pay for itself within 10 years, according to city officials. The 20-year contract with the telephone company is $301,000.
• heard Finance Director Kevin Garringer recommend that the City of Napoleon recognize June 19 (the new federal holiday Juneteenth) as a holiday. Council President Pro-Tem Ross Durham suggested referring this to a council committee meeting.
• learned from Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack that the “Cops and Bobbers” event went well last week with roughly 150 kids attending. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Division of Wildlife were in attendance, according to Mack.
• approved a motion appointing Dr. Terry Holman to the city’s preservation committee as recommended by Mayor Maassel.
• passed separate motions directing the law director to draw up legislation for second quarter budget adjustments, engineering rules on drive approaches and a liquor transfer measure for the new Main Stop gas station.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.