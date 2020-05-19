NAPOLEON — A financial advisor told city council here Monday night that the second-quarter drop in U.S. economic activity could be 25% or more.
Eileen Stanic of Meeder Investment Management provided council with an overview of the financial outlook during its regular meeting. The issue was just one of many topics handled by council, and followed discussion about holding out hope for the 2020 fireworks display (see related story on page A1).
Stanic noted that “we had a very long run here with over a decade of no recessions, but as we know that came to a screeching halt with the advent of the COVID virus and the lockdown that has been enforced, not only in the U.S., but also globally as well.
She said the U.S. gross domestic product dropped by 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020 while forecasts indicate a 25-30% reduction during the second quarter.
The figures represent a “very serious contraction” for the U.S. economy and the world, Stanic added.
She also updated council on the city’s investment portfolio and explained measures taken by the Federal Reserve to prop up the economy, including interest rate cuts.
Earlier, council revisited the proposed purchase of a mini-excavator for the city’s electric utility department, and then approved a related motion accepting the lowest bid.
Some $50,000 was budgeted for the purchase, with a recent bid coming in at $39,850.
The equipment will be used to undertake work on city easements, and may cause less damage to private property, according to city officials.
The purchase had been progressing before the coronavirus situation, but was tabled at council’s meeting on April 6, due to the city’s potential financial outlook.
Mayor Jason Maassel also told council Monday that the city is not putting on a traditional Memorial Day ceremony this year. But he said he, members of the American Legion, the VFW and veterans organizations are trying to put something together on social media.
“More on that to come,” he said, “but COVID’s not going to stop Memorial Day. It’ll modify it, but it’s not going to stop it.”
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance including the addition of a captain on the fire department’s B shift as part of a contract with the firefighters’ union. A person now on the shift is acting as a captain, according to Mazur.
• passed the third and final reading of an ordinance accepting changes to the Henry County solid waste management plan that is updated every five years.
• approved the second reading of a resolution keeping Napoleon in the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium to submit an application for related funds. Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance, would administer the community housing improvement program (CHIP) for residential housing improvements and assistance if the grant comes through.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution adopting the city’s 2021 tax budget. This is based on the county auditor’s estimate of certain city property tax revenues. The figures are $437,220 for inside millage, and $286,454 for outside millage.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation establishing a downtown revitalization district. This will expand the city’s potential liquor licenses by five, according to City Manager Joel Mazur, although not all are the same.
• passed a motion allowing a change order of $670,893 to reflect a full engineering contract for phase 1 of the city’s proposed $12.5 million wastewater treatment plant project. About half of the engineering contract has been completed thus far.
• approved a motion allowing the city to expend additional funds for concrete crushing. Some $40,000 was budgeted, but the city plans to spend $100,000, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs. The expenditure is covered by the city’s sanitation fund, which has a balance of $1.6 million, according to Mazur. The crushed concrete is used on a variety of projects, according to city officials, but not any involving street repairs.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation concerning an FEMA public assistance grant program.
• passed a motion accepting an annual $5,000 grant from Walmart for two mobile repeaters for police department radios.
• approved a motion allowing application by the fire department for the annual Walmart grant. This would be used for two mobile repeaters for fire department radios.
• passed a motion authorizing a contract for banking services from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
• approved a motion accepting a donation of hand sanitizer from Ace Hardware.
• approved a motion dedicating the south side of the 700 block of Clairmont Avenue as “Old School Drive” as recommended by the city planning commission.
• passed a motion replatting lot A in Hogrefe plat 11 as recommended by the planning commission.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation allowing a water and sewer rules revision that provides the option of allowing combined sewer taps. The action was recommended by council’s water and sewer committee.
• passed a motion approving the city’s power supply cost adjustment factor for May. Mazur reported that electricity usage has dropped about 11% recently due to the coronavirus situation.
• was informed by Mazur that the start-up for city baseball and softball leagues remains scheduled. But proceeding further likely will depend on the interest level. Mazur indicated that there will be certain requirements due to social distancing. He said registrations are “way down,” although many people wait until the last minute, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.