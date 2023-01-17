NAPOLEON — Having announced already that he will not seek re-election this year, Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel delivered his final annual “state of the city” address before city council here Monday night.
Council also took action on six legislative items, including one allowing year-end appropriations to finish out the 2022 budget.
Maassel is in the last year of his four-year term which will expire on Dec. 31.
On Monday, he did not focus on that at all, but did liken the city’s operations to the Napoleon High School track relay team he was a member of some years ago.
In this he mentioned a number of city officials and departments, noting their importance in making the city function.
He noted that the baton of leadership is passing from Joel Mazur to Andy Small as the new city manager, for example. Small, a former Napoleon mayor himself, was sworn in Monday as city manager.
Too, Maassel noted his time serving with the U.S. Army in Korea and a quote from that experience. Upon arriving in Korea, he recalled being encouraged to “make the days count, don’t count the days.”
He urged city officials and employees to adopt the same theme when their “last lap” arrives.
Later, council approved an ordinance allowing year-end appropriations presented by Finance Director Kevin Garringer. These total $1,845,808.48 and cover the fourth and final quarter of 2022. passed
Approximately two-thirds of this ($1,253,389.21) is due to three accounts. In a recap of the appropriations prepared for council, each of these came with a note stating “not enough budgeted at the beginning of the year.”
The biggest of these is $1,007,174.87 in the municipal income tax fund, reflecting higher tax receipts followed by the KWH tax collection fund at $241,403.52 and $166,177.21 in the employee benefits fund.
Two other ordinances concerning pay for the finance director and law director (Billy Harmon) were approved following second readings and will move on to third and final readings at council’s Feb. 6 meeting.
According to the ordinances, Harmon will be paid $4,346.77 every two weeks while Garringer will be paid $3,702.12 in the same timeframe. This works out to $113,016 and $96,255, respectively, for the year.
These figures represent 3.5% raises for 2023.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the first reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to work within the city limits on the Ohio 108 (Scott Street) roundabout project this year. This will provide a new traffic control device for exits and entrants from and onto westbound U.S. 24. The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Feb. 6 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing appropriation transfers by the city’s finance director. The ordinance will return for a second reading on Feb. 6.
• passed the first reading of a resolution approving a schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc. for a community energy savings thermostat program. The legislation will be given a second reading on Feb. 6.
• received a presentation from Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack on the history of the MARCS radio system.
• approved the power supply cost adjustment for January.
• discussed the possibility of adding historical pictures and art in the hallway leading to the council room in the municipal building. Council has budgeted $1,000 for the upgrade and will seek volunteer help and donated items.
• approved a motion accepting a $115.63 donation from United Way for “Safety City” expenses.
• passed a motion allowing purchase of dump truck for the service department through a Sourcewell contract. The cost is $315,000.
• approved a motion, 4-3, approving an agricultural conditional use permit for four separate parcels along Oakwood Avenue near the bowling alley. The property owner wants to replace the grass there with afalfa, according to Mayor Jason Maassel.
• passed a motion authorizing plans/specifications for the Meekison Street sanitary sewer project.
• approved a motion authorizing application for a grant through Ohio EPA.
• passed a motion allowing the fire department to seek an Ohio fire marshal’s equipment grant.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation. Council subsequently agreed to support the Napoleon Area City Schools in filing any future court action to enforce terms of an agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County concerning the former school building on Main Street.
