NAPOLEON — A few financial matters highlighted city council’s meeting here Monday night, including two allowing pay raises for two city leaders and another changing how municipal income taxes are collected.
In all, council handled five legislative items during its first meeting of the year Monday.
A resolution which passed after a third and final reading allows the city to turn its income tax collection over to a third party, the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA). This entity would collect the city’s 1.5% income tax for a fee.
Finance Director Kevin Garringer supported the change, noting in a previous meeting RITA’s ability to locate persons who haven’t paid their taxes.
He said Monday that if “everything goes smoothly” the change should begin on July 1.
Although the city may shed the collection responsibility, Garringer explained previously that Napoleon taxpayers still will be able to visit municipal offices and ask questions or call. And they will be afforded an opportunity to file their returns online.
The first readings of two ordinances increasing pay for two city officials — Law Director Billy Harmon and City Manager Joel Mazur — each passed Monday and will return for second readings at an upcoming council meeting.
Mazur’s bi-weekly pay beginning Dec. 27 will be $4,444.61, or $115,559.86 over 26 pay periods; Harmon’s bi-weekly pay will be $4,199.78, or $109,194.28 over 26 pay periods.
No discussion was offered on either ordinance.
Also approved was the second reading of a resolution allowing the acquisition of the former Loose Field on West Riverview Avenue from the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC). Approximately 3.3 acres would be purchased for $100,000.
Mazur told council he has received no comments other than “questions as to why.” He said the answer is “it’s an opportunity” for the city to “put ourselves in the best position to ensure property developed in what is detailed in the citywide master plan.”
The CCHC is attempting to raise funds to ensure that the old school property next to Loose Field — including the John L. Johnson Auditorium — can be preserved and turned into a cultural center.
The legislation will return for a third and final reading.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the second reading of an ordinance amending Sec. 143.01 of the city’s codified ordinances to reflect the past hiring of a full-time position in the fire department, increasing the firefighter total from five to six. This reflects a position added due to additional funds the city is generating by a change in the reciprocity provision of its income tax.
• passed a motion awarding contracts for the purchase of water and wastewater plant chemicals to Bonded Chemicals, Columbus.
• approved a motion allowing the purchase of two new vehicles for the city police department.
• passed a motion accepting a $1,000 donation from Premier Bank to the police department for body cameras.
• tabled two motions until a special meeting Monday appointing two council representatives to the volunteer firefighters dependents fund board and the volunteer peace officers’ dependents fund board.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation allowing fourth-quarter 2021 budget adjustments.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to compose legislation concerning a housing revolving loan fund administration agreement with the Ohio Department of Development. This concerns grants through the state to improve housing.
